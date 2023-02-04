In Anambra, gunmen attack 3rd police station in 3 days, kill vigilante operatives

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Gunmen, last night attacked a police station in Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Reports say the gunmen, who came in large number, killed some security officials, injured many others, including the residents of the community, and also set a building in the police station on fire during the attack that lasted for close to an hour.

It was gathered that the heavily armed hoodlums also released the inmates locked up in the police station before setting the facility on fire.

Confirming the attack, the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu said the gunmen stormed at about 11:30pm, and revealed that they had earlier attacked the Anambra State Vigilante Operatives on patrol, murdered two of their operatives.

He said “On 3/2/2023 by 11:30 pm, Police Operatives attached to Abagana Police Station resisted gunmen’s attack on the station and forestall the attackers from gaining entrance to the police facility.

“The gunmen had earlier attacked, Anambra State Vigilante Operatives on patrol, murdered two of their operatives, and on approaching Abagana Police Station, started shooting sporadically to gain entrance to the Police Station.

“The Police Operatives engaged the armed men in a gun duel, due to the superior fire of the police and in a bid for the gunmen to flee the scene, threw a petrol bomb into the station, which ignited the fire and affected the roof of an old building in the station. The fire service operatives responded swiftly and put off the fire.

“Meanwhile, patrols have been intensified in the area and within the state, further, development shall be communicated, please,”

The last night attack is making it the third police station the gunmen are attacking in Anambra in just barely four days. The gunmen had, on Tuesday, attacked the Nnobi Divisional Police Headquarters and an INEC office in Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government Area, two days after which they attacked another police station (Anti-cult unit) at Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area on Thursday; followed by the last night attack in Abagana police station.