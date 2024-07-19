8.4 C
New York
Friday, July 19, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Trouble Inside Kano Govt As Kwankwaso Falls Out With Governor

N/West
Trouble Inside Kano Govt As Kwankwaso Falls Out With Governor
Trouble Inside Kano Govt As Kwankwaso Falls Out With Governor

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Information available to 247ureports.com indicates that all might not be well with the Abba administration in Kano State. This is following new revelation detailing the trouble brewing between the office of the Governor of Kano State and the son of the former Governor of Kano State, Mustafa Rabiu Kwankwaso – who is the current commissioner of youths and sports.

The brewing imbroglio revolves around a stubborn chief of staff to the Kano State Governor.

Shortly after Abba Yusuf’s arrival to the office of Governor, the Tinubu administration had announced a palliative program for each of the State of the federation to given specific sums of money to be used as palliatives for the residents of the respective State.

The Kano Government opted to use part of its palliative money for purchase and distribution of rice. Contracts were awarded for the purchase and distribution of rice. Among the recipients was Mustafa Rabiu Kwankwaso. He was given a contract valued at an estimated N500million. Of which, he delivered and was cleared as having been delivered. He submitted an invoice for payment. But his payment was seemingly delayed indefinitely.

READ ALSO  Court orders Lai Mohammed to disclose details of agreement between FG and X, formerly Twitter

Not until Mustafa Kwankwaso began to agitate for his money to be paid – did he find out the reason his money has not been released to him. According to credible sources, the Chief of Staff to the Abba Administration was blocking his payment.

Mustafa Kwankwaso was enraged.

He decided to approach the Chief of Staff. Upon reaching the Chief of Staff, he coincidentally met both the Chief of Staff and the Governor together. Without reservation, he unleashed his anger at the Chief of Staff reminding both men of the efforts he and his father made towards elevating both men to their current positions. He then walked away angrily without giving both men the opportunity to respond.

READ ALSO  21 people die as school building collapses in Nigeria when students were taking exam

Reacting, the Governor directed the payment be made immediately.

However, Governor Yusuf Abba was unsettled and concerned by the anger displayed by the son of the kwankwasiyya movement. He directed that another contract be awarded to Mustapha for delivery of rice, valued at the same N500m. In the words of our source, “the new contract of another 500m awarded was to comport the son of kwankwasiya movement”.

Interestingly, according to our source, it is alleged Mustafa took the money and refused to execute the project.  He “said he could not make any supply nor refund the money to the state government”.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Imo: Many Sins Of Mbaeri, Ex-Orlu Council Sole Administrator
Next article
Kano ethnic minority leaders assures police of support in keeping peace

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  JUST IN: Police Reportedly Free BLord After Spending Days in Custody

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports