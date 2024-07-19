Trouble Inside Kano Govt As Kwankwaso Falls Out With Governor

Information available to 247ureports.com indicates that all might not be well with the Abba administration in Kano State. This is following new revelation detailing the trouble brewing between the office of the Governor of Kano State and the son of the former Governor of Kano State, Mustafa Rabiu Kwankwaso – who is the current commissioner of youths and sports.

The brewing imbroglio revolves around a stubborn chief of staff to the Kano State Governor.

Shortly after Abba Yusuf’s arrival to the office of Governor, the Tinubu administration had announced a palliative program for each of the State of the federation to given specific sums of money to be used as palliatives for the residents of the respective State.

The Kano Government opted to use part of its palliative money for purchase and distribution of rice. Contracts were awarded for the purchase and distribution of rice. Among the recipients was Mustafa Rabiu Kwankwaso. He was given a contract valued at an estimated N500million. Of which, he delivered and was cleared as having been delivered. He submitted an invoice for payment. But his payment was seemingly delayed indefinitely.

Not until Mustafa Kwankwaso began to agitate for his money to be paid – did he find out the reason his money has not been released to him. According to credible sources, the Chief of Staff to the Abba Administration was blocking his payment.

Mustafa Kwankwaso was enraged.

He decided to approach the Chief of Staff. Upon reaching the Chief of Staff, he coincidentally met both the Chief of Staff and the Governor together. Without reservation, he unleashed his anger at the Chief of Staff reminding both men of the efforts he and his father made towards elevating both men to their current positions. He then walked away angrily without giving both men the opportunity to respond.

Reacting, the Governor directed the payment be made immediately.

However, Governor Yusuf Abba was unsettled and concerned by the anger displayed by the son of the kwankwasiyya movement. He directed that another contract be awarded to Mustapha for delivery of rice, valued at the same N500m. In the words of our source, “the new contract of another 500m awarded was to comport the son of kwankwasiya movement”.

Interestingly, according to our source, it is alleged Mustafa took the money and refused to execute the project. He “said he could not make any supply nor refund the money to the state government”.