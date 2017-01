Anambra College Of Agriculture Mgbakwu Upgraded To State Polytechnic The Anambra State College of Agriculture Mgbakwu in Awka North Local Government Area has been upgraded to a Polytechnic. This announcement is part of the Special New Year Message from the Governor... Full Story by 247ureports

Pray For Nigeria, Ekweremadu Urges Nigerian … Tasks FG on Economy, Credible Elections The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has urged Nigerians to pray for the quick recovery of the nation’s economy in the New Year. This... Full Story by 247ureports

Buhari Fighting Political Foes, Not Corruption – Fayose Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has once again declared that President Muhammadu Buhari was only fighting his perceived political foes under the guise of fighting corruption, while at the... Full Story by 247ureports