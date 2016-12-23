APC Hails South East Leaders for Endorsing Buhari for 2019
The National Leadership of APC Youths Renaissance has applauded the political leaders of Southeast geo-political zone for endorsing and adopting
General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has
Another set of photographs have been forwarded to 247ureports.com
*Imo Gov Advises Obiano to Quit APGA for ruling party
REPORTS
Bad Governance: FCT Indigenes Back Tuface, Donates 10,000 T-shirts For Protest
Some young indgenes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have
Jubilation in Kogi as monthly IGR hits N1billion
Lokoja, capital of Kogi State, erupted in jubilation on Friday
Taboo: Octogenarian’s Corpse Missing in Obosi …Daughter
*Attempt to Scuttle Burial Averted …2nd Son From Nweke Nweke, Awka There is
Guest Viewpoints
Editorial
Obasanjo definitely took credit for engineering the Summit. I believe
Attempting an analytical comparison betweent the immediate past Anambra govt
First it began with a rosy relationship that began from
Odera The Vulture And His Paymasters Caught In Act!
By Ejimonu Udenka The English writer James Hardley Chase in
Odera The Vulture Feasting On The Ekwulummili Tragedy
By Ejimonu Udenka Citizen Chuks Oramalu a native of Ekwulummili
Our Security Vote Is Not N1.4b, Peter Obi Control Your ‘Attack Dogs’
Of late, within the Anambra social and political circles, certain
World News
Mark Zuckerberg Knocks Trump’s Executive Orders On Immigration
Facebook (FB) founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a status
Gambia’s Barrow Vows To Go After Jammeh Plunder
Gambian President Adama Barrow’s team announced on Monday his vice-president
President Trump Swears In Senior Staff, Touts Obama Oval Office Letter
In his first remarks from the White House East Room,