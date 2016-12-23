Stay Off Our National Protest- Coalition Warn Security Agencies
Press Release for Immediate Release: Sequel to our plan to organise a peaceful national protest on the 5th of February
As news continues to unfold over the $10 million, Delta
Borno Police Disregard Court Order , Continue Unlawful Detention of National Trail Publisher, Inuwa Bwala
24 hours after a Maiduguri High Court declared as unlawful
… abolishes excuses for adjournment of cases The Imo
REPORTS
Andy Uba, Others Register With APC
From Hardlines Nigeria, Following the commencement of the APC registration/ re-validation
Police Nab 3 Robbers, 6 Cultists In Enugu
By Ogbonna Casmir As the Enugu state police command battles
Christian Youths Hold Rally, Say Our Brothers In Govt Have Betrayed Us
...say wicked rulers should repent or face divine judgement of God
Guest Viewpoints
Editorial
Obasanjo definitely took credit for engineering the Summit. I believe
Attempting an analytical comparison betweent the immediate past Anambra govt
First it began with a rosy relationship that began from
Odera The Vulture And His Paymasters Caught In Act!
By Ejimonu Udenka The English writer James Hardley Chase in
Odera The Vulture Feasting On The Ekwulummili Tragedy
By Ejimonu Udenka Citizen Chuks Oramalu a native of Ekwulummili
Our Security Vote Is Not N1.4b, Peter Obi Control Your ‘Attack Dogs’
Of late, within the Anambra social and political circles, certain
World News
Adama Barrow Removes ‘Islamic’ From The Gambia’s Official Name
The Gambia’s new President Adama Barrow has removed “Islamic” from
Mark Zuckerberg Knocks Trump’s Executive Orders On Immigration
Facebook (FB) founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a status
Gambia’s Barrow Vows To Go After Jammeh Plunder
Gambian President Adama Barrow’s team announced on Monday his vice-president