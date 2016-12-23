National Protest: APC Blast Tuface, Calls Him Hypocrite
Press Release: Our attention has been drawn to efforts by a hypocritical character, called 2face Idibia to lead a national
…Gives IGP 7 days ultimatum to arreast NASS leaders A
Ex-Pres. Jonathan’s Address To US Rep: Challenges of Nigerian Christians and the Niger Delta Question -A Summary
A Presentation by Dr. Godluck Jonathan, Chairman of the Goodluck
Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that the President of the federal
REPORTS
We Didn’t Spend N3 billion On Cars For Political Appointees – Bayelsa Government
… says vehicles procured on hire-purchase/lease basis The Bayelsa
Archbishop’s Son Regain Freedom From DSS
As President Mohammadu Buhari secret service continues to terrorize Nigerians,
Payroll Scam: Bayelsa Loses N2.6b Annually To Employment Scam
The Judicial Commission of Inquiry on pay roll fraud has
Guest Viewpoints
- No categories
Editorial
- No categories
Obasanjo definitely took credit for engineering the Summit. I believe
Attempting an analytical comparison betweent the immediate past Anambra govt
First it began with a rosy relationship that began from
Odera The Vulture And His Paymasters Caught In Act!
By Ejimonu Udenka The English writer James Hardley Chase in
Odera The Vulture Feasting On The Ekwulummili Tragedy
By Ejimonu Udenka Citizen Chuks Oramalu a native of Ekwulummili
Our Security Vote Is Not N1.4b, Peter Obi Control Your ‘Attack Dogs’
Of late, within the Anambra social and political circles, certain
World News
- No categories
Pentagon: Iran Tested a Ballistic Missile With North Korean Origins
A ballistic missile launched by Iran on Sunday was North
Adama Barrow Removes ‘Islamic’ From The Gambia’s Official Name
The Gambia’s new President Adama Barrow has removed “Islamic” from
Mark Zuckerberg Knocks Trump’s Executive Orders On Immigration
Facebook (FB) founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a status