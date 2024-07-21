 Imo: How American Divorcee ‘Scammed’ Me Into Marriage As 4th Husband – Ezenwa

In a shocking tale of dating app deception, Mr. Obinna Ezenwa has come forward to share his harrowing experience of being scammed by an American woman he met online. This is coming after the said woman had allegedly made efforts to intimidate and scandalize Obinna’s name and reputation.

He met Kymberly Stalvey Ann Shepard on a dating app in October 2018. After conversing for a while, Kymberly surprised him by brandishing a flight ticket to Nigeria in November. She arrived in Lagos on December 28, 2018, and the couple decided to purchase a car together to travel around cities and villages. Ezenwa took Kymberly to his village in Imo State, where she met his family and friends.

The relationship progressed, and in January 2019, Ezenwa and Kymberly had a court marriage in Owerri Municipal Council, surrounded by loved ones. However, unknown to him, Kymberly had been previously married to three other men, including a Nigerian, while he is her fourth husband.

After returning to the US in January 2019, Kymberly informed Ezenwa that she would not be able to file the necessary paperwork for him to join her, as she had already sponsored two people and the US immigration would not allow her to do so again. This revelation prevented Obinna from legally immigrating to the US as previously agreed with Kymberly.

Kymberly’s alleged deception did not end there. In the middle of 2019, she told Ezenwa that he would have to find alternative means to come to the US, as she would not be able to sponsor him. When pressed for an explanation, Kymberly shocked Ezenwa with the confession that her previous marriages, including one to a Nigerian man living in Georgia, were still legally valid when she married Ezenwa.

Despite the betrayal and manipulation, Ezenwa forgave Kymberly due to his genuine love for her, but his attempts to obtain a US visa on his own were unsuccessful, leading to further conflict in the relationship, as Kymberly accused him of trying to dump her.

With the unsuccessful attempts to obtain a US visa, Kymberly became increasingly temperamental and began stalking Ezenwa on social media, questioning his friends about him and even creating fake accounts to tarnish his reputation.

In February 2020, Kymberly allegedly returned to Nigeria for a second visit and during her stay, Ezenwa discovered that she was communicating with another man, claiming he was her ex-husband. Upon her return to the US, Kymberly’s behavior worsened, and she eventually blocked Ezenwa on all means of communication.

In February 2021, Kymberly used the anti-kidnapping squad in Owerri, Imo State, to have Ezenwa arrested through a man she met online. He spent three nights in police custody before his release, as the police were unable to substantiate any charges while his accusers abandoned the case in the Police and fled.

According to Ezenwa, Kymberly’s allegations of extortion against him were all trumped up claims, to get back at him. He explained further: “I’m the victim in this matter. A woman I took to my village and to my parents, but didn’t know she was playing me for a fool. All she wanted was to sexually exploit me, which is clearly what she had been doing in the three previous marriages she had.

“She is 62 and was already an expert in coercing men into marriage and ‘importing’ them from foreign nations to the United States where she seeks to call the shots and enslave the men for her sexual satisfaction.

“Kymberly hid her previous marriages from me, but unfortunately for her, she could not file papers for me to join her as agreed and my own efforts yielded no result too. That was when I learnt that she had filed papers previously for other husbands and couldn’t file for me because she had reached the lawful limit.

“Thinking she would lose me, that was when the monster in her emerged and she began to say and do all manner of things to malign and intimidate me. Joining her in America is something that could have worked out with time, but she was so desperate that she was willing to destroy the marriage, my name and everything because things did not go her way.”

Obinna later moved to the UK to pursue his MSc, but in January 2022, Kymberly allegedly made a defamatory publication against him in a Nigerian national daily, prompting Obinna and his lawyers to file a defamation lawsuit against her and the newspaper, which is still ongoing.

The estranged couple is also embroiled in a divorce case, with the court processes served on Kymberly since February 2022.

In an alleged desperate effort to taint Obinna, Kymberly and her allies petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), making wild allegations and claims, riddled with injurious falsehood, against Obinna.

“Without any form of due diligence; without prior invitation or efforts to hear from me, the EFCC on April 2024, declared me wanted on the basis of the false claims and allegations leveled against me by Kymberly and her proxies in Nigeria, an action I consider defamatory and malicious, for which I have since filed a suit, seeking redress against the EFCC in court. The petitioner has my number and my email and must have made it available to the commission. These same people were calling my lawyer and still could not drop an invite for me through my lawyer or call me directly before declaring me wanted.”

Reacting however, the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale insisted that the Commission must have made efforts to reach Ezenwa before declaring him wanted.

His words: “It is not possible that the EFCC will declare anybody wanted without first making efforts to reach the person. We are a professional and global organization, so there is no way we would not have explored all available options to reach him before declaring him wanted. Well, if he feels maligned or defamed and has gone to court to seek redress, we shall meet him in court.”

On financial dealings with Kimberly, Ezenwa however explained this: “In every financial engagement, she evaluated and made payments herself, except for when I do exchanges to Naira, the money is paid into my account and I do not decide how it is spent. For all the investments and the purchases of goods and services made, she evaluated and satisfied herself before paying.

“The bulk of the expenses she ran was not on me but on hotel accommodations which she sourced herself and paid online. We stayed at the Eko Garden, Protea Hotel, Four Points by Sheraton and De Santiago Hotel among others. So her claims against me are largely false and fraudulent.

“In all, I made no financial gains from her as that was not the objective, rather she took advantage of me, victimized me, sexually exploited me and only got infuriated because my trip to the US failed. Now I know it was actually God that saved me from her by making my Visa applications fail.”

When the Imo Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye was reached to comment on the said arrest of Ezenwa by the command, he said: “I will have to find out from the Commander Tiger Base”. This is largely because Okoye assumed duty as the Imo Police spokesman in January 2023 while the said arrest happened February 2021.

Contacted also, the Investigating Police Officer, who directly handled the case between Kymberly and Ezenwa at the Tiger Base, Imo State Police Command, simply identified as IPO Chidiebere Nwobi, told our correspondent on phone that the case was apparently a case of love gone sour. He confirmed that his unit arrested and detained Ezenwa following a complaint from Kymberly through the Police Control Room, but regretted that in spite of multiple opportunities given to Kymberly or her lawyer to come and prove their case, they failed to show up.

“Even after Ezenwa was released, he was still reporting and coming to the command in the hope that the woman’s lawyer and those that facilitated the case would come to prove the allegations against him, he was interested in clearing his name, but they abandoned the case. At some point, we were convinced that the young man may be innocent of the allegations against him; and that it may just be a case of a relationship that went wrong. We had no lawful reason to detain anybody or continue with the case, so the matter was closed.”

Obinna’s harrowing experience serves as a cautionary tale for those seeking love online. The case highlights the need for increased awareness and protection against romance scams and marital fraud, which can have devastating emotional and financial consequences for victims.