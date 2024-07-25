APC To Host National Football Tournament

…as Ebonyi Begins flagoff

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

In a bid to engage the youths fully in beneficial activities as well as provide a sense of belonging to the youths in Nigeria, the All Progressive Congress is set to host a 2024 National Football Tournament.

This was disclosed to newsmen by the APC Football 2024 Tournament organisers, in Abakaliki.

The Chairman/National Coordinator, APC National Football Tournament 2024, Amb. Moses Etaw, while stating that Ebonyi state will Flagg off the unity football tournament said Ebonyi as a peaceful state has the quality needed to make the event move, adding that Ebonyi is a youth driven state with one of the best stadium.

He said, “The former governor of Kano state, His Excellency Dr Abdullahi Ganduje deemed it necessary to put this tournament together to ensure that the youths are given the right sense of belonging, and also some of the exceptional players that will be harnessed from this tournament will be given national recognition.

“The tournament has been placed, first of all we are starting in Ebonyi state because the Executive governor of Ebonyi state is a sport loving governor. So Ebonyi state is starting the opening ceremony then other zones, we are starting from south west.”

The APC National Football Tournament organisers will equally go to south west and other zones between 27th- 28th July, while the rounding up for zonal elimination will be before the end of first week of August. According to the organisers, the National finals will commence on the 20th August and end with the grand finale at the M.K.O Abiola stadium, Abuja on the 31st of August 2024.

Further more, the National Coordinator explained that the tournament is open for all Nigerians adding that it is not about APC or PDP.

Speaking, Ebonyi state Director of sports, Utobo Emmanuel disclosed that the tournament idea is a great thing as it will enable the youths to be itsly engaged in beneficial activities which will provide a means of livelihood for them, and reduce crime rates among youths in the country.

He however expressed optimism that the tournament will go a long way in impacting and selecting the talented ones within Ebonyi state, adding that if they are able to get at least two best performing teams to represent the state and possibly showcase themselves in Abuja for the final section, it will be an applause for Ebonyi people.

Utobo also revealed that Ebonyi state have been given the opportunity to produce 8 teams while 4 teams will come from outside Ebonyi state, thus making the competition more competitive as each team tries to give in their best.

Adding her voice, the Special Adviser to Ebonyi state Governor on Industry and Vice Chairman, Unity Football Tournament, Ebonyi state chapter, Hon. Mrs Queen Happiness Ajale, said that the aims/objectives of the Unity tournament is to bring in youths together across 13 LGAs and engage them in meaningful activities. She equally said the state Governor Francis Nwifuru wants the youths to be engaged in doing whatever that will earn them a good future. Adding, “that is why we are making sure that this tournament takes place, we are flagging it off here in Ebonyi state and I believe that its an added advantage to Ebonyians,” she said.