UNIZIK Governing Council Drops Ikechebelu, Picks Woman As Acting VC

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Prof. Carol Umobi has been appointed the new Acting Vice Chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

The appointment was announced on Saturday, July 20, by the Governing Council of the institution who removed Prof. Joe Ikechebelu as the Acting Vice Chancellor the same day, barely two months after he took over from the immediate-past substantive Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Charles Esimone.

The event where the removal of Prof. Ikechebelu and appointment of Prof. Umobi as a replacement were announced, was held amid heavy security presence, which brewed tension in the institution in the morning when they arrived.

By her appointment, through the letter signed by the Chairman of the Governing Council, Amb. Greg Mbadiwe; Prof. Umobi, a professor of Law and former Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) in the school has become the first female to saddle the position of the Vice Chancellor of the University, whether in acting capacity or in substantive capacity.

The appointment letter reads: “I am pleased to inform you that in accordance with the provisions of Section 4 of First Schedule, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Act CAP 139, LFN 2004 as amended by the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amended) Act 2007, the Governing Council has approved your appointment as Acting Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka on recommendation of the University Senate.

“Your appointment is for a period not later than six (6) months, effective Monday, July 22, 2024. The terms and conditions of your appointment are as approved by the Federal Government for all Federal Universities.

“On behalf of the Governing Council, I extend our warmest congratulations on your appointment. We have full confidence in your ability to lead our esteemed institution during this period and wish you great success in this rule.

“Please note that a copy of this letter is being forwarded to the Honourable Minister of Education for the information of the Visitors to the University. Once again, congratulations on your appointment.”