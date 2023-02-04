Unknown Gunmen Burn Down Home Of Imo Labour Party Candidate In Okigwe

Advertisement

There seems no end in sight to the spate of attacks orchestrated by armed gunmen against imolites.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In the latest attacks which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, gunmen attacked the home of Labour Party candidate for Imo state House of Assembly in Okigwe Local Government Area Nnaemeka Obiaraeri.

Speaking after the attacks Obiaraeri said “they burn down my house and my operational factory vehicles

“They also destroyed my fathers house and that of my uncle …. My aged mum and siblings are in Trauma!!!

“Three Hilux Trucks loaded with bandits and killers, went on a spree of burning houses and maiming people without anyone stopping them…

“I don’t know who I offended and why anyone will target me for destruction.. I have not eaten anyone’s yam or fish.”

Obiaraeri is the latest victim of attacks carried out by unknown gunmen. On Thursday a customary court judge was killed by gunmen while presiding over a court session in Oguta.