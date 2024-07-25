8.4 C
New York
Thursday, July 25, 2024
BREAKING! Iwuanyanwu’s Family Confirms Ohaneze Ndigbo President’s Death

News

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Information reaching 247UREPORTS has it that the President of the Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu is dead.

Chief Iwuanyanwu reportedly died on July, 25, 2024.

Confirming this in a statement, the son of the deceased, Jide Iwuanyanwu, said his father died at the age of 82 after a brief illness.

The statement partly reads: “The Iwuanyanwu family of Umuohii Atta, in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State announces the demise of our patriarch, Engr Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu-Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu died on Thursday July 25, 2024 after a brief illness. He was aged 82. Chief Iwuanyanwu before his death was President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide and President of Owerri Peoples Assembly.”

However, when contacted by this reporter, the Southeast President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene said they were yet to receive an official information regarding said death of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group Leader.

More details later…

