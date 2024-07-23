How Robbers Stabbed Igbo Businessman To Death In Bayelsa

Armed men suspected to be robbers on Monday morning robbed and brutally killed an Igbo businessman, Cletus Alake in cold blood.

He was said to have been trailed until he entered his shop opposite the Ekeki Park, in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, where the assailants cornered him in the shop and stabbed him in several places till he died.

Reports say the assailants were said to have left with an undisclosed amount of money, the deceased’s mobile phone and Highlander jeep, packed opposite the shop.

At the scene at around 9am on Monday, residents of the area and shop owners including motorists were seen mourning the brutal killing of the man popularly refer to as Mr. MTN, because he was a major distributor of MTN cards.

The deceased, who was the owner of First Choice communication and a Point Of Sale (POS) shop, is said to be in his late 40s and a quiet businessman who also have some other businesses in the metropolis.

Confirming the incident, the Bayelsa State Police Command spokesman, Musa Mohammed, an ASP, said the police had begun an investigation into the matter.