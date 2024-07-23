8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Search
Subscribe

How Robbers Stabbed Igbo Businessman To Death In Bayelsa

Crime

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

Armed men suspected to be robbers on Monday morning robbed and brutally killed an Igbo businessman, Cletus Alake in cold blood.

He was said to have been trailed until he entered his shop opposite the Ekeki Park, in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, where the assailants cornered him in the shop and stabbed him in several places till he died.

Reports say the assailants were said to have left with an undisclosed amount of money, the deceased’s mobile phone and Highlander jeep, packed opposite the shop.

At the scene at around 9am on Monday, residents of the area and shop owners including motorists were seen mourning the brutal killing of the man popularly refer to as Mr. MTN, because he was a major distributor of MTN cards.

READ ALSO  Alleged N80.2Bn Fraud: Court Crashes Yahaya Bello’s Moves against Arraignment

The deceased, who was the owner of First Choice communication and a Point Of Sale (POS) shop, is said to be in his late 40s and a quiet businessman who also have some other businesses in the metropolis.

Confirming the incident, the Bayelsa State Police Command spokesman, Musa Mohammed, an ASP, said the police had begun an investigation into the matter.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Christian Elders Write Tinubu, Say Nigeria Faces Imminent Implosion 
Next article
Anambra State Police Command Mourns Former PPRO, Haruna Mohammed

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Court Orders Final Forfeiture of 20 Stolen Cars from Canada

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.