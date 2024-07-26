Ekwunife, Ubah , Obidigwe Hail Tinubu Over Signing Of South East Development Commission Bill Into Law

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The trio of Sen Uche Ekwunife , Sen Ifeanyi Ubah and Hon Chinedu Obidigwe former representative of Anambra East and West Federal Constituency have described the signing of the South East Development Commission Bill Into Law by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu as a boost to the socioeconomic development of the area.

In separate statements from them they noted that it is a new dawn for the people of the geopolitical zone adding that it would jump start development in the five states.

According to Chinedu Obidigwe;

“This is a welcome development for us in this area and we salute Mr President for what he has done because our area have been faced with monumental socioeconomic challenges in the area of trade , commerce and industry”

“Our people can now leverage on that law to boost our micro and macro economy and also creat job opportunities for our people and improve private sector economy” he said.

According to Ekwunife who is the Director General South East Governor’s Forum;

“The signing of the Southeast Development Commission Bill into law is not merely a procedural formality; it represents hope and opportunity for our region,” Senator Ekwunife remarked. “We believe that this commission will serve as a catalyst for transformative development, enabling us to harness the vast potential of our natural and human resources for the collective upliftment of our people.”

“In unison, we have forged a path towards a brighter future for our region,” Senator Ekwunife affirmed. “This commission is not just an administrative body; it is a symbol of our shared aspiration for progress, unity, and sustained development. Together, we shall work diligently to ensure that the auspicious vision of the Southeast Development Commission (SEDC) is realized for the benefit of all our citizens.

“As we look forward with optimism, the Southeast Governors Forum (SEGOF) reaffirms their unwavering commitment to collaborating with all stakeholders—not only to implement the provisions of this law but also to ensure that it delivers tangible benefits to the people of South-eastern Nigeria”‘ she said.

In a statement, Senator Ubah praised the President’s commitment to addressing the region’s development challenges and fostering unity. He noted that the passage of this bill marks the culmination of the Southeast’s tireless efforts as championed by the Senator and other lawmakers to establish a development commission that will address the region’s critical needs.

The Senator highlighted that the bill’s signing reverses the disappointment caused by former President Mohammed Buhari’s denial of assent, which had reinforced feelings of injustice and hindered APC’s progress in the region. He also commended President Tinubu for paving the way for meaningful collaboration between the Southeast and the federal government, ensuring the region’s growth and prosperity.

The Southeast Development Commission Bill aims to establish a commission responsible for managing funds allocated from the Federation Account for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, houses, and other infrastructural damage suffered by the region due to the civil war. The commission will also tackle ecological problems and related environmental or developmental challenges in Abia, Imo, Enugu, Anambra, and Ebonyi states.