Imo NBA announces 3-day court boycott over the killing of customary court judge

Advertisement

Lawyers in Imo State have announced a three day boycott of courtroom activities to protest the killing of Nnaemeka Ugboma a customary court judge in Ejemekwuru, Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The judge was killed on Thursday by some armed gunmen who invaded the customary court while he was presiding a session.

A statement issued by the chairmen of the five branches of the Nigerian Bar Association in the state, called for the provision of security personnel in all courts in the state among other demands.

According to the statement “The branches of the Nigerian Bar Association in Imo State deplore the cold blooded murder of a judicial officer, His Worship Nnaemeka Ugboma, Esq., who was shot point blank in Court by yet to be identified gun men on the 2nd of February, 2023.

“The Commissioner of Police Imo State has also received a request from us for an immediate and thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident and to ensure that the culprits are apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law.

“The Imo Bar notes with deep concern that the attacks on judicial institutions have become a disturbing trend in Imo State and has taken an unfortunate turn by the murder of Mr. Ugboma.

“This dastardly act is highly condemnable as it desecrates the temple of justice and undermines the confidence of the citizens in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

“The Bar therefore calls on the Imo State Government to provide, with immediate effect, security in and around all the courts in Imo State, which have remained porous despite the sensitive role they play in the society.

“In the circumstance, the members of the NBA in Imo State have resolved to boycott all courts in Imo State starting from Monday 6th February 2023 to Wednesday 8th February 2023, in other to register their displeasure with the current state of affairs.