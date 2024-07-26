13 Persons Arrested, As Police Recover 20 Bombs in Anambra, Speak on Proposed Nationwide Protest

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

No fewer than 20 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), several riffles and other exhibits have been recovered by the gallant officers of the Anambra State Police Command in several recent operations in different parts of the state.

The State Police Commissioner, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Friday, during which he also paraded 13 suspects arrested in different parts of the state for kidnap, armed robbery and cultism-related offences.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that this is coming barely 14 days after the Police Commissioner announced the arrest of over 200 other suspects for different crimes and the recovery of several guns and over 1,644 bullets within two months of his assumption of office as the State’s Police Commissioner.

Speaking while parading the suspects on Friday, CP Itam said the suspects include: Emeka Okolo (aged 29, from lhiala, Anambra State); Uchenna John (aged 21, from Ebonyi State); Victor Iniukpong (aged 31, fro Akwa Ibom State), who were arrested while trying to disconnect the tracker in a car of a victim who they kidnapped on July 15 at Nimo community, where they also shot one person dead before the abduction.

Continuing he said, Nnatu Chiedozie (aged 43, from Enugu Ukwu, Anambra); Onyeka Okoye (aged 22, from Uruagu Mbaukwu in Anambra); and Ndubuisi Emmanuel Abate (aged 19 from Ayamelum, Anambra), were also arrested for a kidnap-related crime perpetrated in Obosi on July 21; while Emeka Okotor (aged 18, from Awka); Chidubem Ejiofor (aged 18, from Awka); Chigbo Nwankwo (aged 20, from Awka); and Chijioke Onyibor (aged 18, from Awka); were arrested for armed robbery and cultism-related crimes in Awka.

Also paraded were Chigbogu Favor (aged 33, from Ihiala, Anambra); and Mbanefo Udeze (aged 36, from Oraifite, Anambra), who come to Anambra to kidnap people and take them to Asaba where they have their hideout.

CP Itam also paraded Chigaemezu Okafor (popularly known as England, aged 26, from Mbano Imo State); and Uchenna Nwaiwu (aged 20, from Ngor Okpala, also in Imo State), who have masterminded several kidnap incidents in different parts of Anambra State; as well as Ugochukwu Francis (aged 36) who has been involved in series of kidnapping and armed robbery cases in Anambra State with his syndicate.

While noting that the paraded arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects; he also announced that the police operatives and other sisters security agencies recovered some improvised explosive devices, IEDs, (numbering up to 20) in different parts of the state, where the gunmen strategically positioned them for detonation.

According to him, the recovered bombs include: Attacking Mile IED (recovered from ESN Camp at Ugbenu, close to Isuariocha ina Awka North L.G.A.); Attacking Mile IED (recovered from Aguluezechukwu ESN Camp); six Light-and-Spark IEDs (recovered from Ogbunka ESN Camp); nine Light-and-Spark IEDs (recovered from ESN Camp); and two Light-and-Spark IEDs (recovered from a vehicle abandoned by ESN along Ogbunka axis).

CP Itam further reassured that the Command would sustain the tempo of operations to restore peace to every nook and cranny of the State.

“I also want to use this opportunity to assure Ndi Anambra and all those engaged in legitimate businesses in the State of our preparedness to sustain the tempo of our operations to restore peace to every nook and cranny of the State.

“On behalf of all law enforcement and security agencies in the State, I want to say that we understand the enormity of the trust bestowed upon us to protect life and property.

“Despite obvious systematic challenges, the officers and men of the command are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of all well-meaning citizens of the state and I am confident to report that we are winning the war against crimes and criminalities in the state,” he said.

Making references to the recent media outburst on alleged several kidnap incidents by suspected Fulani Herdsmen around the Dubai Estate in Awka; the Police Commissioner, who noted that the Command is already conducting her investigations, however, sternly warned against circulation and peddling of unverified security-related information in the media, which he said, creates panic and may jeopardize police investigation. He advised that anyone who has security-related information should always reach out to the police for proper action and response.

Speaking on the proposed nationwide protest, CP Itam noted that the Anambra State Police Command would not stop people from protesting; but, however, warned that any form of violence or any violence protest that threatens the fragile peace in the state would not be tolerated, as some people may attempt to hijack the protest to perpetrate crimes or victimize others, including those who are not involved in the protest.

“I want to state clearly that the Police is mandated to regulate assemblies and protect peaceful protesters who are identified, as well as their routes and or locations of interest. But, the command would not tolerate any violence or any protest that threatens the fragile peace in the State,” CP Itam declared.

More Photos: