NGOs seeks Media support on strengthening healthcare system in Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

A group of non-governmental organizations under the umbrella of Health System Strengthen Cluster have solicited for the support of Media organizations on strengthening and improving the quality of healthcare services delivery in th State.

Speaking during a media dialogue with journalists, Mr Nkem Ogbonna program manager of Better Life Initiative an Anchor of the project in Bauchi, said basically the need the support of the media in enlighten, educating and to bring attention of the government and private sectors towards strengthen healthcare services in the state.

He explained that the Scale-Up project is being founded by the United State of America International Development USAID and implemented by Palladium in partnership with the supporting NGOs was a five year project.

According to the him said main role in the project is to improve the healthcare service delivery through integrated supportive supervision, adding the project is being implemented in three states comprising Bauchi, Kebbi and Ebonyi respectively.

He further explained that under the project the partnering NGOs are expected to advocates for release of funds that are made for intigreted supportive supervision, to expand the technical working groups for both media, civil society organisations, community structures and WDCs as well as assisting the State in bringing in private sectors to come and support in the project.

He disclosed that already, the Cluster have identified three private sectors who are willing to support in the project implementation.

Corroborating, the Executive Director BASNEC,

Mr Jinjiri Garba informed the gathering that Anchor Cluster was not in Bauchi before, but now do to the coming together of the four NGOs made it possible to secure the chance to the State.