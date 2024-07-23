APC Has A Duty To Stop An Enfant Terrible From Representing Lorji

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is about to choose candidates for Councilors and Local Government Chairmen. At the prominent Lorji Ward in Aboh Mbaise LGA (made prominent by the likes of Mike Ahamba, SAN and Commissioner Ugorji Ugorji), an enfant terrible, Kingsley Ikechukwu Umunnake, is telling everyone who would listen that he is already the governor’s choice. Should that be the case, it will be an indelible abomination for Lorji, one which Lorji may not recover from in the next three years.

The identity of this urchin is even in doubt. He was known as Kingsley Ikechukwu Anyahuru, but for reasons he is yet to explain, he has chosen to go by another name (Umunnakwe). Claiming to be a government appointed PG, hoisted on Lorji (Ancient) by the disastrous IMC Chairman Emma Njoku, this boy has appropriated government palliatives given to Lorji, and has recently disorganized security formation at Lorji (Ancient) with his delusional appointment of known criminals as Vigilante officers, separate from the legitimate one established through the elected PGs at Lorji by the pioneer Commissioner for Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs, Dr. Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji.

In 2022, Mr. Kingsley Ikechukwu Umunnakwe (or Mr. Anyahuru) published a defamatory false story about the first state Commissioner from Lorji, Dr. Ugorji. The former Commissioner does not mind criticism and did, in fact, encourage constructive criticism. But when Ike fabricated a story, accusing Dr. Ugorji of taking 50 million Naira from the PDP to destabilize the APC, the gentleman public administrator (Ugorji) decided to make an example of the lying, treacherous piece of crap in human form.

Dr. Ugorji sued Ike for Seven Billion Naira, being defamatory damages and character assassination costs to his reputation. After months of dodging service and hiding in the creeks of Port Harcourt, the stunningly ugly boy was eventually served and forced to choose a lawyer. Interestingly, Barrister Emma Njoku, who reportedly authorized the fabrication and dissemination of the defamatory story, chose not to represent his errand boy in court.

The enfant terrible, who some people believe may not be healthy in the head, ran from pillar to post seeking to avoid a judgement of seven billion Naira against him. When he could not get any effective help from anyone, the man finally went crawling to Dr. Ugorji for forgiveness.

In his magnanimity, Dr. Ugorji, who had pursued the matter as both criminal and civil complaints, decided to accept the man’s apology, but not without a published retraction and apology from him (Ike) over the false, defamatory publication. However, indications are that Dr. Ugorji has not formally withdrawn the criminal and civil complaints.

This is not the type of character any community wants to represent her. This is not the kind of man any political party wants to present, let alone the ruling party in Imo State. Any person from Lorji or from outside Lorji who is pushing this creep for Councilor, must himself be a fraud. This character, by his antecedents, would easily accuse the next Local Government Chairman of all manner of imagined frauds, in pursuit of his narrow, sponsored interests.

Kingsley Ikechukwu Umunnakwe’s (or Anyahuru’s) ambition to be Councilor at Lorji is a joke taken too far. Let the boy return to the creeks of Port Harcourt where his lifestyle aligns with those of earthworms and crocodiles. The APC would be undoing the work of Commissioner Ugorji in making the APC acceptable at Lorji by fielding a man who has no respect for anyone or any customs – a man who is willing to choose known criminals as vigilante officers.