Former UNIZik VC Ikechebelu Faces Sanctions From Governing Council

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The confusion over who is the Acting Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka is likely to claim casualties following the warning by the Governing Council of the instruction that should the former Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Joe Ikechebelu fails to hand over the Prof Carol Umobi the new Acting Vice Chancellor he would be sanctioned.

Recall that over the weekend there was a confusion over who is the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University following the emergence of Prof Carol Umobi as the Acting Vice Chancellor while Prof Joe Ikechebelu still laid claim to the position.

This directive was contained in a statement issued by Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council,Amb. Greg Ozuomba Mbadiwe on Monday.

He said that Prof.Joseph Ikechebelu was never appointed the Acting Vice-Chancellor by the Council.

According to him, Ikechebelu merely oversaw the office temporarily following NUC directives, pending Council’s inauguration.

Mbadiwe said the Council, in response to ASUU NAU’s appeal, directed the nomination of former Deputy Vice-Chancellors aged 65-70 for the Acting Vice-Chancellor position, noting that despite Council’s directive, there was reluctance to convene an emergency Senate meeting.

According to him,concerned Senators of the University, numbering over 35, acting on the Doctrine of Necessity” convened an emergency Senate meeting and forwarded two names of former Deputy Vice-Chancellors to the Council.

He said the Senate took the action of the appointment to avoid a constitutional logjam and to prevent the university from eminent anarchy and collapse.

“The Council has appointed Professor Carol Arinze-Umobi as the new Acting Vice-Chancellor. We expect Professor Ikechebel to hand over officially to Professor Arinze-Umobi immediately. Failure to do so will be considered an act of insubordination.

The Council is aware of the court challenge regarding the involvement of dissolved 9th Council internal members and has advised them to step aside pending the court’s decision.

We assure all stakeholders that the Council’s actions are in the best interest of the university’s growth and development. The Council will address any acts of insubordination in its next meeting.

We remain committed to ensuring peace, sanity, and progress at Nnamdi Azikiwe University”he said.

According to the statement entitled;

“CLARIFYING THE APPOINTMENT OF ACTING VICE-CHANCELLOR AT NAMDI AZIKIWE

UNIVERSITY: SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT.

“Dear Esteemed Stakeholders,

I write to address the recent misinformation circulating regarding the appointment of an Acting Vice-Chancellor at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka”

