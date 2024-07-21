BREAKING: UNIZIK Students Reject Newly-Appointed VC, Say Her Appointment “Illegal”

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, have vehemently rejected the appointment of Prof. Carol Umobi as the acting Vice Chancellor of the University.

Recall that the Governing Council Chairman and Pro-Chancellor of the University, Amb. Greg Mbadiwe, on Saturday, presented an appointment letter to Prof. Umobi as the new Acting Vice Chancellor of the school, barely two months after Prof. Joe Ikechebelu took over from the immediate-past substantive Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Charles Esimone, in Acting capacity.

Prof. Umobi’s appointment has, however, continued to generate a chain of reactions and counter-reactions from different corners, as people and groups bare their minds on her emergence and the circumstances surrounding the appointment; even as Prof. Ikechebelu also reportedly refused to vacate office.

However, announcing their stance on the issue over the weekend, the students of the University declared their vehement rejection of Umobi as the Acting VC, describing her appointment as illegal and a stack contradiction to the provisions of the University Act.

The students, who spoke through their leaders on condition of anonymity, said the appointment was made without adherence to the University Act and Guidelines, which, they said, stipulate that the Governing Council must appoint an Acting Vice Chancellor based on the recommendation from the University Senate, if the Vice Chancellor’s office is vacant.

According to them, however, the Governing Council appointed Prof. Umobi without any recommendation from the University Senate, thereby violating the University’s miscellaneous Act.

The students leaders further declared that this, which was done amid tight security, not only threatens the University’s peace and serenity, but also undermines its autonomy.

While expressing their displeasure with the development, which they tagged a recipe for chaos and anarchy on campus, the students leaders also demanded that the Council follows the “proper procedures” in making any appointment.

“We will not accept this illegitimate appointment,” said a student leader.

“The Governing Council’s action is a slap on the face of the University’s democracy and a threat to our academic pursuits. We demand justice and fairness, and we will fight for our rights,” another added.

The students also accused the University Governing Council of perpetuating illegality and promoting impunity.

“And we will not stand idle while the University’s Act is brazenly violated. We will take all necessary actions to ensure that our demands are met,” a top SUG Executive added.