Nnewi South TC Chairman, Ezeogidi, Flags Off Multiple Projects in One Day, Restates Commitment to Grassroots Development

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a moment of joy and encomium in Ebenator, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State on Wednesday, as the people of the community rained praises on the State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo; the Local Government Transition Committee Chairman, Hon. Van George Ezeogidi (Ijele Utuh); and the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), following the flag-off of multiple projects at once in the community by the TC Chairman.

Graced by top government functionaries and many dignitaries from the community and beyond, the event held at the Orienwankwo Market, Ebenator, where the TC Chairman officially flagged off the construction of thirty (30) units of open stalls (Ọdụ Ahịa), as well as the reconstruction of four (4) non-functional boreholes and converting them from electric submersible pumps to solar-powered extraction systems.

Speaking at the event, the TC Chairman, Hon. Ezeogidi emphasized his special affection for Ebenator, which, he said, was one of the factors that motivated him to choose the community as the location for his first project as TC Chairman. He further outlined the various multi-sectoral achievements of Governor Soludo across the state, citing various infrastructural developments and community projects initiated under his administration.

According to him, the open stall project is aimed at boosting local commerce and providing modern trading facilities for the community’s only market (Orienwankwọ), reflecting the administration’s commitment to economic development at the grassroots level. He added that the water resuscitation projects are aimed at providing a sustainable potable water supply for the people of the community, as well as addressing the challenge of water scarcity. He further assured that each of the projects will be completed in record times, as the Solution Government is not known for project abandonment.

Hon. Ezeogidi also shared some highlights of what he described as the positive impacts of APGA’s governance in Ebenator, even as he also urged the community to continue supporting the Governor and APGA government in the state. He also reiterated his commitment to delivering on his promises and ensuring the overall development of Nnewi South.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the President General of Ebenator Development Union (E.D.U), Amb. Henry Chigozie Anadi, who welcomed the guests on behalf of the Traditional Ruler of the community, H.R.H. Igwe Edwin Chinewubeze Ezejiburu, expressed profound gratitude to Governor Soludo; the TC Chairman, and all who played one role or the other in making the day a reality, specifically thanking Mrs. Paulina Nwandu, a retired permanent secretary from the community.

While recalling how the TC Chairman had promised to begin his first project in Ebenator, the PG further hailed him for emulating his principal, the Governor, in being a man of his word and fulfilling his promises. He further described that as a show of commitment and a noble mark of integrity.

Highlighting the significance of the projects in transforming the community’s infrastructure and boosting local economic activities, Amb. Anadi commended the visionary leadership of the Governor Soludo-led APGA government in the state and their manifest commitment to grassroots development; even as he further assured of the community’s continuous support to the government.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Environment, Engr. Felix Odimegwu, recalled how the Governor intervened, began and completed the first phase of the Ebenator erosion gully project; adding that plans are already underway for the second phase of the project, to further mitigate the erosion gully menace in the community. This, his said, is in line with the governor’s commitment to environmental sustainability, as well as his show of concern for the challenges of the people of Ebenator and grassroots development at large.

While expressing optimism that more developmental initiatives would still be implemented in Ebenator by the Soludo-led APGA government; Commissioner Odimegwu, who also lauded the Nnewi South TC Chairman for the flag-off of the multiple projects, equally extolled him for his humility and pragmatic leadership style, emphasizing that his starting of his administration on such a positive note and tone with impactful projects is a true reflection of his dedication to people’s welfare and grassroots development.

He also wished the Ezeogidi a successful and legacy-filled tenure as TC Chairman, while also encouraging the community to keep supporting the Soludo Administration, the APGA-led government, and the TC Chairman in his efforts to drive sustainable rural development in Nnewi South.

Among others dignitaries, the event was graced by the Traditional Ruler of Ebenator, H.R.H. Igwe Chinewubeze Ezejiburu (Obi of Ebenator), represented by Nze Donatus Okafor; the Vice PG of Ebenator and APGA Chairman in the community, Hon. Amaechi Anyika; some members of the State Working Committee of APGA, Hon. Sylvanus Udenzuka and Hon. Amaka Okoli; the Nnewi South APGA Chairman, Hon. Azubuike Osuchukwu; Nnewi North APGA Chairman, Hon. Tony Muodielo; as well as Nnewi South APGA Women Leader, Mrs. Nkoli Okafor.

Also present at the event were the Umunnama Village Chairman, Mr. Ugochukwu Abba (Okemmiri); Market Committee Chairman in Ebenator, Mr. Chijioke Ndoeche; Mrs. Nwandu Paulina, (represented by Mr. Robert Nwanzor); the Councillor representing Ebenator Ward, Hon. Chekwube Igweme; as well as some other councillors from various wards in the area, among others.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that some special renditions and solidarity songs by the community women; a scintillating and electrifying dance show by the jovial TC Chairman and the community women; as well as the official laying of the foundation stone for the open stalls by Commissioner Odimegwu, formed the high points of the event.

More photos from the event (photo credits: Venatus Chidozie):