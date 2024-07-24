I Can’t Wait to Drive Through This — Soludo Reacts to Progress of Work on Ekwulobia Flyover (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has reiterated the potency of the ongoing Ekwulobia Flyover to open up new vistas of opportunities for the state, upon completion.

The Governor stated this on his social media handle while reacting to and sharing photos showing the status and progress of works on the flyover.

The Governor, who attested that the flyover is seriously ‘taking a shape’, also expressed enthusiasm to drive through it.

He further reassured of his administration’s commitment to creating a livable and prosperous homeland, which, he said, must begin with putting the right infrastructure in place.

He wrote: “One beam at a time, the Ekwulobia flyover bridge is taking shape.

“I look forward to driving through this key infrastructure that promises to open up new vistas of opportunities for our homeland.

“We are committed to creating a livable and prosperous homeland, and this must begin with putting the right infrastructure in place.

“May Anambra continue to win!”

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that Governor Soludo made a promise to embark upon an expansive but phased modernization and urban renewal of major urban areas in the state, starting with Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi, and Ekwulobia urban areas.

In a move to accomplishing these the Governor, who pledged to turn Ekwulobia into a model city, in 2023, flagged off the construction of a flyover, a modern bus terminal, adjoining roads, security building, a fire station, among others, in the area. The project is being handled by the AG Vision Construction Limited, and the flyover, which is about 300 meters long and 5.4 meters tall, has a delivery time of 18 months.

Many Anambra indigenes have envisaged that the construction of the flyover, modern bus terminal, and other facilities in Ekwulobia will bring about ease of movement from Anambra into Imo State through the Uga-Akokwa corridor; as well as significantly reduce travel time and enhance connectivity between the two states.

It is further believed by many, that, the flyover, upon completion, will not only enhance the aesthetic value of the city but also improve the socio-economic wellbeing of the residents and further open up the area.

Watch the video showing the progress of the work on the flyover below: