BREAKING: Ohanaeze President General, Iwuanyanwu, dies at 81

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has died.

His passing was confirmed in a statement on Thursday by Jide Iwuanyanwu, the son of the late Chief Emmanuel.

According to the statement, the 82-year-old Iwuanyanwu died on Thursday after a brief illness.

“The Iwuanyanwu family of Umuohii Atta, in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State announces the demise of our patriarch, Engr Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu-Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo,” the statement read.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu died on Thursday July 25, 2024 after a brief illness. He was aged 82. Chief Iwuanyanwu before his death was President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide and President of Owerri Peoples Assembly,” he wrote.