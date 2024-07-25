8.4 C
New York
Thursday, July 25, 2024
BREAKING: Ohanaeze President General, Iwuanyanwu, dies at 81

National
Iwuanyanwu falls sick after visiting Nnamdi Kanu at DSS headquarters- Igbo Mandate Congress Raises Alarm
Iwuanyanwu

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has died.

His passing was confirmed in a statement on Thursday by Jide Iwuanyanwu, the son of the late Chief Emmanuel.

According to the statement, the 82-year-old Iwuanyanwu died on Thursday after a brief illness.

“The Iwuanyanwu family of Umuohii Atta, in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State announces the demise of our patriarch, Engr Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu-Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo,” the statement read.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu died on Thursday July 25, 2024 after a brief illness. He was aged 82. Chief Iwuanyanwu before his death was President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide and President of Owerri Peoples Assembly,” he wrote.

BREAKING! Iwuanyanwu’s Family Confirms Ohaneze Ndigbo President’s Death

