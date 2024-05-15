Rivers Crisis: LP Gov. Otti Backs Fubara, Says Power Belongs To God

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, on Tuesday, lauded his Rivers State counterpart, Siminalayi Fubara, for the success of the construction of the 10.98km Aleto-Ogale-Ebubu-Eteo Road in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Otti, during the inauguration of the road, congratulated Fubara for what he had done in remembering to execute a road project in the Eleme community where he had once lived.

The road, also known as Old Bori Road, was awarded on August 14, 2023, to the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation at the cost of N6.7 billion.

In his address, Otti stressed the importance of leadership in service, warning leaders not to serve for their personal interests but rather they serve the people.

He said, “I’ve always said that leadership is about service. Anytime leadership departs from service, then, you are getting it wrong. Service should be service to the people, not service to self or very few interests. Anytime you are serving a few people rather than the majority, you need to go and look at yourself again.

“Power belongs to God, no human can arrogate to himself the capacity to give power, except you have the capacity to give life. Of course, you can take life, but you cannot give it.”

The Abia State Governor noted that “for me, it’s all about good governance. Governor Fubara came prepared, and I don’t believe that any distraction is enough to take his focus away from improving the welfare and interest of the people.

“So, I can assure you, Rivers people, that the dividends of democracy that you are seeing now is still a dress rehearsal. It is early in the morning, and I am sure that in no distant future, you will be seeing more.”

While noting that a major problem in his administration is debt, Fubara lamented that the contractors who handled most projects that were commissioned by the immediate past governor, Nyesom Wike, “are still coming for their balance payments running into millions and billions.

“I have said I don’t want to talk because I am part of that system, but when they keep pushing me, I will say it so that we will see the nyansh of the fowl.”

The governor further expressed his intention to appear for the project inauguration with a ‘white paper’ detailing the funding of the project.

“As we proceed, we will create a white paper showing the record and amounts this project was awarded,” he noted.

Fubara expressed delight over the commencement of the celebration of his ‘One Year in Office’ anniversary with the inauguration of a road project in Eleme where he lived when he started with his working life.

He said that the completed project now serves as a proof that his administration is still focused on delivering development to the people despite the many troubles thrown at it.

“I’m happy to be here and to join the good people of Rivers State to start this wonderful celebration of our first anniversary in the face of all the troubles. It shows that we are still focused, not minding the level of distractions,” he said.

Fubara said Otti’s presence at the inauguration of the road is because “he is not an artificial integrity man but an action integrity man.”