Peter Obi’s Motive To Destabilize The Country Is Clear – Presidency

The Presidency has slammed the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, over his comment regarding statistics on Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Taking to his official account on X on Monday, Peter Obi, said the country’s economy soon began to drop in 2015.

In his message, Obi drew attention to the stark difference between Nigeria’s economic achievements during its early post-democracy years and its current economic condition.

According to him, upon returning to democratic rule in 1999, Nigeria saw an average GDP growth rate of approximately 6.72% over 16 years, 1999-2014.

However, he highlighted a decline in this momentum, with GDP growth dropping to 2.79% in 2015, leading to an economic downturn in 2016.

In response, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga countered Obi over what he called misleading statistics.

He wondered why Peter Obi would be reviewing the economy at this time, saying the motive is clear.

Onanuga said Peter Obi aims to work up his mob plotting to destabilise the country from next week.

He wrote, “Labour Party failed presidential candidate, Peter Obi has come up with his misleading, half-truth statistics again. The big question is why this economic review at this time?. The motive is clear: he wants to work up his mob plotting to destabilize the country from next week.”