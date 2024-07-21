August Protest: Tinubu’s Plot To Arrest Peter Obi Uncovered

The media team of former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has raised the alarm that the Bola Tinubu presidency was scheming ways to arrest Obi over the forthcoming August 1 nationwide protest.

Obi’s media team was reacting to claims made by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, which linked Obi to the upcoming protest.

Onanuga had alleged that Obi’s supporters were organising nationwide protests against the Tinubu administration and should be held accountable for any resulting chaos.

He had also accused the protest organisers of being responsible for the violent 2020 ENDSARS protest.

In response, Obi’s media office in statement described the allegations as unfounded and malicious, suggesting that the presidency is attempting to justify arresting Obi and restricting his freedom of association.

The statement issued by its spokesman, Yunusa Tanko, on Saturday, stated: “The attention of the Peter Obi Media Reach, POMR, has been drawn to the wild, wicked and baseless allegations by one of the Spokespersons in the Presidency, Bayo Onanuga, accusing the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, of being the mastermind of a planned protest in the country.

“The statement even said that Obi should be held responsible for any mayhem that may occur in the protest. But POMR can report from good and reliable authority that these unsubstantiated allegations are being orchestrated to arrest Obi, limit his freedom and association and stop his propagation for good governance which they find injurious to their lavish lifestyle.

“Peter Obi, by his mien in and out of political office, has not in any way shown or been associated with violence even in the most obvious provocations. He has always shown, even during the electioneering, that he is issue-driven as he carries on without calling anybody’s name.

“POMR is also aware that multiple attack dogs have been hired and strategically deployed to ensure that Obi does not enjoy the ear of the Nigerian populace who are keen on hearing his voice on issues.”