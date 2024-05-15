8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Anambra Mobile Court Convicts 27 Drivers for 68 Offences, Including Using Phone While Driving, ACS

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

No fewer than 30 drivers were, on Tuesday, May 14, arraigned before a mobile court sitting along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway in Anambra State, for various traffic related-offences, including Attempting to Corrupt Marshal on duty (ACS).

While 27 of the arraigned motorists were convicted by the Court presided over by Chief Magistrate Mike Anyadiegwu; 3 others were cautioned and discharged.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that the arraignment of the drivers by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), RS5.3 Anambra Sector Command, was in a bid to provide an open door for summary trial of road traffic offenders, as well as to curb the excesses of motorists on the highways.

READ ALSO  Funny Video, As Anambra Man Living in Philippines Teaches Phinipino Children How to Speak Igbo Language

Confirming the development in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, ARC Charles A. Iyiegbuniwe, a Staff Officer, Public Education in the FRSC Anambra Sector Command, said a total of 68 offences were committed by the arraigned drivers, the most prevalent of which include overloading, failure to install speed limiting device, drivers license violation and light sign violation.

Others, he said, include number plate violation, driving with worn-out tyre, use of phone while driving, among others.

While noting that 2 drivers were also arrested and arraigned for Attempting to Corrupt Marshal on duty (ACS), he revealed that the convicted drivers were given options of fines.

READ ALSO  I need Tinubu, Falana, others' intervention over Offor’s power play - Detained S'African Activist

“The Sector Commander, RS5.3 Anambra Sector Command, CC Adeoye A. Irelewuyi, expressed his satisfaction over the conduct of the exercise, stating that the Mobile Court Sitting became imperative following the recklessness and wrong use of the roads by motorists, which has led to avoidable Road Traffic Crashes in the State Capital.

“He admonishes motorists to be law abiding and obey all traffic rules and regulations, to stay alive and help save lives and properties. He also maintained that the mobile court sitting will come up from time to time until acceptable level of compliance is achieved,” ARC Iyiegbuniwe added.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Nigeria Was Mistakenly Amalgamated — Anambra Lawyer, Agbasiere, Declares on 40th Birthday, Says He’s Come of Age to Question the Govt

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Police Disperse Armed Hoodlums Terrorizing Anambra Community, Reinforce Airtight Security

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports