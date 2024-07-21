8.4 C
LG Election: Mixed-reactions, As Gov. Uzodimma's Kinsman, Okoliegwo Converts Imo ALGON Office To Private Use

LG Election: Mixed -reactions, As Gov. Uzodimma's Kinsman,Okoliegwo Converts Imo ALGON Office To Private Use
LG Election: Mixed -reactions, As Gov. Uzodimma's Kinsman,Okoliegwo Converts Imo ALGON Office To Private Use

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Joshua Chibuzom

Serious Controversy has surrounded Hon. Willie Okoliegwo, the former Sole Administrator of Oru West Local Government Council and ex-Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), following allegations of converting the ALGON secretariat into his private campaign office.

Investigation by our correspondent revealed that after his tenure ended, Hon. Okoliegwo refused to return the secretariat property to the government.

According to a reliable source, the governor’s kinsman, Okoliegwo claimed to have personally rented the ALGON secretariat using his own funds. Despite multiple requests from the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Mrs. Ruby Emele, to relinquish the keys to the current ALGON Chairman, Hon. Adikaibe, Okoliegwo has not complied.

In a bold move, it is alleged that on Friday, Hon. Okoliegwo picked up interest and nomination forms for the forthcoming local government council election. He is reported to have hosted guests and set up campaign structures within the ALGON secretariat.

This situation has raised serious ethical and legal concerns about the misuse of public property for personal political purposes. The refusal to return government property and the subsequent use of such facilities for campaign activities has sparked outrage among local officials and citizens alike.

Attempts to reach Hon. Willie Okoliegwo for comments have been unsuccessful. Local government officials and concerned members of the public are calling for an immediate investigation into the matter.

They emphasized the importance of accountability and transparency in maintaining the integrity of local government operations.

As the local government elections approach, this controversy adds to the growing scrutiny of political practices in Oru West. The outcome of this situation may have significant implications for the political landscape and governance in the region.

