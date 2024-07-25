Ex-Anambra Councilors Allege Abandonment by Governor, May Declare Support for Ubah Ahead 2025

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In what may be described as a brewing political phenomenon, the immediate-past batch of ward councilors in Anambra State have expressed their grievances over the manner in which they were removed from office by the Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led Anambra State Government.

The ex-councilors, under the umbrella of “Solution Pioneer Councillors”, also claimed abandonment by the state Governor since after their “abrupt removal” from the office, among other claims and concerns they raised.

It would be recalled that, Governor Soludo-led All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) government in Anambra State, recently reshuffled the members of the Transition Committee across various local government areas in the state, appointing new Transition Committee Chairmen and ward councilors, with a few of the previous councilors reappointed, while others were “dropped”.

Pouring out their hearts in an interview with this reporter, Izunna Okafor, after speculations emerged, some of the councilors who spoke under anonymity, claimed that their removal was abrupt, while the process was inconsistent with what they were initially told.

According to them, they were told that there would be a seamless transition and reappointment process, but that the process ended up being contrary to what they were initially told, as they “were unceremoniously removed without any prior notice”.

The ex-councilors also claimed that there was no proper compensation or acknowledgment of their services, adding that even their entitlements were not paid, as the promise of financial compensation made to them were not fulfilled.

They also highlighted what they described as some of the risks they faced during their tenure, especially in area of insecurity, claiming that it is disheartening to be ‘discarded like that’ without due recognition for their efforts and sacrifices.

“Even during the peak of insecurity in the state, when many local government headquarters were being attacked, most of us were still working, risking our lives, especially in the seven local governments with the highest rates of violence and security challenges then. So, it’s disheartening for us to be treated this way after all our sacrifices,” one of the ex-councilors said.

The ex-councilors, who served about one year and eight months in office, emphatically clarified that their grievances were not because they were removed from office or because they vacated office; noting that after all, it was people who were also vacated office office for them to enter. They, however, stressed that their grievances stemmed from the manner in which they were removed from the office, and the circumstances surrounding their removal.

While noting that Governor Soludo had earlier promised them audience and interaction, after they wrote to him, expressing their grievances; the former councilors, however, regretted that the promise is yet to be fulfilled since then, adding that even their subsequent sincere attempts and humble efforts to meet with the Governor as he promised, have all proved futile, as his aides appear to be blocking and sabotaging each step they take towards that.

These, they said, show them nothing, but a sense of abandonment with their unaddressed grievances, resulting in more discontent.

The ex-councilors further noted that this discontent has led to them considering declaring their support for Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah or any other aspirant of their choice, ahead of the 2025 governorship election in the State.

When contacted by this reporter, the Special Adviser to Governor Soludo on Political Matters, Dr. Alex Obiogbolu, said he was not aware of any such grievances being expressed by the ex-councilors

According to him, the only people he was aware, at certain point, reached out to him to express their concerns, were former political appointees, most of whom eventually declared their support for Governor Soludo.

While reiterating his unawareness of the said grievances of the former councilors, the Governor’s aide, however, promised to look into their concerns to ascertain its genuinty and how they may be addressed.

“I will try and look into their concerns, to see if they are genuine, and how they can be placated,” he said in a telephone interview with this reporter.

Dr. Obiogbolu, however, declined to comment on whether the ex-councilors should proceed with their decision to join another camp, or hold on.