How Gov. Yusuf Runs Kano Affairs As Family Business, As Ex- Gov  Kwankwaso’s Wife Becomes New Power Broker

Kano State is gradually becoming a hotbed for political nepotism and brazen hypocrisy. Elected leaders in Kano have transformed the state into a family enterprise, where political appointments are monopolized by two influential families. This emerging dynasty has significant implications for the state’s governance and democratic principles.
A thorough investigation by 247ureports.com has revealed that the current Governor of Kano State, Malam Abba Yusuf, has effortlessly handed over the state’s management to his immediate family members and those of the former Governor, Musa Kwankwaso. This revelation starkly contrasts with Yusuf’s earlier promise to keep his family out of state affairs—a promise made after receiving his Certificate of Return in Kano. Ironically, this was a cornerstone of the Kwankwasiyya Movement’s criticism against the Ganduje administration, which they accused of similar familial interference.
But is the new administration setting a hypocritical precedent? Governor Yusuf’s selection as the gubernatorial candidate by Kwankwasiyya Movement leader Musa Kwankwaso was undoubtedly influenced by his marriage to Kwankwaso’s niece. This deep-seated family connection raises questions about the integrity of the administration’s promises and its commitment to merit-based governance.
The extent of nepotism under Gov. Yusuf’s administration is unprecedented. “What is happening in this government is full of nepotism and egocentrism we had never seen anywhere in the history of government of the people, by the people, and for the people,” a source remarked in an interview with 247ureports.com
Here are some of the key political positions in Kano State and their occupants under Gov. Yusuf, highlighting the familial connections:
1. State Universal Basic Education Board [SUBEB] – The Chairman of SUBEB, Yusuf Kabir Gaya, is the direct blood brother to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. They share the same father. He is the younger brother of the Governor.
2. Kano Road Transport Agency [KAROTA] – The Managing Director [MD], Engr. Faisal Mahmud Kabir, is a son to Governor Abba Yusuf’s elder sister.
3. Pilgrims Welfare Board — The Director General [DG] is Laminu Rabiu Danbaffa, whose wife is a blood sister to Musa Kwankwaso’s wife. They are of the same father & mother.
4. Kano State Road Maintenance Agency [KARMA] – The Managing Director [MD] is Hassan Danffa, whose wife is also the blood sister to Kwankwaso’s wife. They share the same father and mother.
5. SA Protocol – Yahaya Musa Kwankwaso is the SA protocol. He is Kwankwaso’s brother. They share the same father. He is the Village Head of Kwankwaso town.
6. SA Emirate – The SA Emirate is Waleed Abbas, whose wife is the daughter to the elder sister of Kwankwaso’s wife. That is, the daughter of the DG Pilgrims Board (mentioned in number 3 above).
7. Ministry of Environment – Commissioner for Environment is Hon. Nasiru Sule Garo, who is the brother of Musa Kwankwaso’s wife. They share the same father and mother. He worked as a Special Assistant to Gov. Kwankwaso between 2002 and 2003.
8. Ministry of Youths and Sports – The Commissioner of Youths and Sports is Mustafa Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is the eldest son of Musa Kwankwaso.
9. Pilgrims Welfare Board – The Chairman of the Pilgrims Welfare Board Board is Yusuf Lawan, who is the father to the wife of Kwankwaso son [Mustafa] (mentioned in number 8 above)
10. State History and Culture Bureau — The Executive Secretary of the State History and Culture Bureau is Ahmad A. Yusuf, who is a nephew of Governor Abba Yusuf.
11. State Assembly — The Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly is the Rt. Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore, who is an uncle to Kwankwaso’s wife (a brother to the mother of Kwankwaso’s wife). They are of the same mother and father; and many other such appointments revolving around family circles.
Although the exact relationship of the new AG with Kwankwaso is yet to be unmasked, the influence is unmistakable.
“Even in light of the recent Supreme Court ruling mandating state governments to conduct local government elections, plans are already underway for Engr. Faisal Mahmud Kabir (the son of the Governor’s elder sister) to vacate his position as the Managing Director of KAROTA and vie for Kumbotso Local Government Chairmanship, which hopes to be more lucrative than the current office he occupies,” an insider say.
Indeed, nepotism has gripped Kano under the influence of Musa Kwankwaso’s wife and her sister. This new dynamic exerts a powerful hold over Kano’s political landscape, more formidable than any other personality within the state government or the Kwankwasiyya circle.
“Unnerving” is how a stakeholder described it, noting that virtually all political positions in Kano are often allocated based on the whims of Rakiya (Kwankwaso’s sister-in-law) or Salamatu (Kwankwaso’s wife).
This state of affairs prompts several critical questions: Is Kano’s future being mortgaged to satisfy familial interests? Can true democracy thrive in an environment where political power is consolidated within a few hands?
As the citizens of Kano grapple with these unsettling realities, the need for a more transparent and equitable governance system becomes increasingly apparent. Without doubts, the ramifications and effects of this nepotistic grip extend beyond mere political appointments, affecting the state’s development trajectory and the trust of its people in their leaders.
As we still struggle to get it right in this country, this situation in Kano should serve as a potent and even daily reminder of the dangers of political dynasties in a democratic setup. The situation attests of the urgent need for institutional reforms that can safeguard against such monopolies and ensure that public office is accessible based on merit and commitment to public service, rather than family ties. The citizens of Kano, and indeed Nigeria, must demand accountability and transparency from their leaders to preserve the sanctity of their democratic institutions.
After all, no part of this country is anybody’s family business!