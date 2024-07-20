How Gov. Yusuf Runs Kano Affairs As Family Business, As Ex- Gov  Kwankwaso’s Wife Becomes New Power Broker

Kano State is gradually becoming a hotbed for political nepotism and brazen hypocrisy. Elected leaders in Kano have transformed the state into a family enterprise, where political appointments are monopolized by two influential families. This emerging dynasty has significant implications for the state’s governance and democratic principles.

A thorough investigation by 247ureports.com has revealed that the current Governor of Kano State, Malam Abba Yusuf, has effortlessly handed over the state’s management to his immediate family members and those of the former Governor, Musa Kwankwaso. This revelation starkly contrasts with Yusuf’s earlier promise to keep his family out of state affairs—a promise made after receiving his Certificate of Return in Kano. Ironically, this was a cornerstone of the Kwankwasiyya Movement’s criticism against the Ganduje administration, which they accused of similar familial interference.

But is the new administration setting a hypocritical precedent? Governor Yusuf’s selection as the gubernatorial candidate by Kwankwasiyya Movement leader Musa Kwankwaso was undoubtedly influenced by his marriage to Kwankwaso’s niece. This deep-seated family connection raises questions about the integrity of the administration’s promises and its commitment to merit-based governance.

The extent of nepotism under Gov. Yusuf’s administration is unprecedented. “What is happening in this government is full of nepotism and egocentrism we had never seen anywhere in the history of government of the people, by the people, and for the people,” a source remarked in an interview with 247ureports.com

Here are some of the key political positions in Kano State and their occupants under Gov. Yusuf, highlighting the familial connections: