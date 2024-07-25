Change Level Of Productivity For Improved Standard Of Living- Umahi*

From: *Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki*

The Minister of Works, David Nweze Umahi has called on Nigerians to change their levels / hours of productivity so as to improve their standard of living.

The Honourable Minister made the call during an interview with newsmen at his hometown, Uburu, in Ohaozara local government area, Ebonyi state.

Umahi who was questioning the rationale behind the planned protest by Nigerians owing to hunger, urged them to improve their levels / hours of productivity to achieve good living standard.

He said, “When people say there is hunger, tell us the solution to hunger. It is not just to be talking, talking and talking. There is no way we can improve our standard of living if we do not improve on our productivity and hours we put in. Look at the Chinese, we should be able to tell ourselves the basic truth.”

The former governor however frowned at the idea of people buying most food items, when they can cultivate such comfortably in their homes using bag method.

“When I was Governor, when Saturday and Sunday were coming, I was always very angry. If the rain should start falling so that agriculture can prevail, I will be happy.

“We should not as a people be buying pepper, tomatoes. We should be able to get bags and fill them with manure and plant these things in front of our houses. Today, we can grow yam in bags, we can grow tomatoes, pepper. Sometimes, I feel like coming back home because of my greenhouse. If you go there I cultivated a lot of yams, now I want to start growing rice in bags. Everybody has something to do”, he said.

Furthermore, Umahi emphasized that it is the responsibility of everyone to fight the hunger scourge, adding that whatever resources the Federal government injects into the system and the working tools at our disposal are not deployed, there will be no result.