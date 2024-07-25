We are not part of nationwide protest — northern Yoruba youths 

The Northern Yoruba Youths (NYY) have disassociated themselves from the planned August 1 nationwide protest against the Federal Government over economic hardship.

They urged their fellow youths from other parts of the country to boycott the protest and support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to drive the country out from the current economic quagmire.

They stated this in a Communique after an extra-ordinary meeting held in Gusau, Zamfara State.

The communique was ssued by Honourable Seyi Olorunsola, Co-chair of NYY.

The Communique reads: “The meeting resolved that no Yoruba youth, whether in Nigeria or abroad, particularly those in the South Western parts of the country, especially in Lagos—the capital of the Yoruba homeland—should participate in the planned protests.

“By this resolution, the Group and Yoruba youths, in general, express their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policies and programs, ensuring that these initiatives have ample time to achieve their intended outcomes.”

The Communique added that: “The group acknowledges the current economic challenges in Nigeria and their severe impact on ordinary Nigerians, especially the youth.

“We call on the government to take all necessary measures within its power to alleviate the suffering of the people.

“We call for Youth Restraint and Recognition of Government Initiatives:

We urge youths nationwide to reconsider the planned protests slated to begin on August 1, 2024, and allow the government time to implement solutions to the ongoing challenges.

According to the Communique: “The meeting recognized the various programs and initiatives of the Tinubu administration aimed at stabilizing the economy after years of decline under previous administrations. These initiatives include but are not limited to: Massive palliative programs across different societal strata; The recent increase in the minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000.”

They also listed: “The distribution of 650 metric tonnes of grains from the strategic grains reserve; the allocation of 20 trucks of 25kg bags of rice to each state.”

The NYY called on youths to engage with authorities through more constructive means to address their concerns.

They maintained that: “Protests could potentially disrupt the already fragile economy and have the likelihood of turning violent.”