Anambra Widow Escapes Assassination at Midnight, As Sister-in-law Allegedly Storms with Thugs, Demolishes Her New House (video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A widow and mother of five in Anambra has successfully escaped assassination in her home and also cried for intervention, as her sister-in-law allegedly stormed her house with thugs in the midnight and also demolished her newly-constructed house.

The incident happened in Osumenyi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State shortly after the burial of the widow’s husband.

Recounting her ordeal in a video that has gone viral on the social media, the widow, simply identified as Mrs. Adinnu, lamented over the extent of the damages caused to her by the sister-in-law whom she simply identified as Ann.

According to her, the suspect, who is married out, stormer her house in the midnight with four men when she was sleeping, showed them her room and ordered them to assassinate her once she came out.

This, she said, injected fear in her as she heard and saw them through the window, which made her to hurriedly use clothes to wrap-up herself and escape through the small door behind the house in that midnight, while the people continued to knock for her to open door and come out.

The widow, however, lamented that when she returned to her house the following morning, what she saw was like a Nigerian movie to her, as her property, which include her newly-constructed house, the entire fence she newly constructed and the new gate she mounted in the compound, have all been destroyed by the thugs acting under the instruction of the sister-in-law.

According to Mrs. Adinnu, she decided to fence and gate the compound since her husband has just recently been buried therein, and also decided to build a new house there, so that someone would live there to look after their main building and the entire compound when she travels back to her base.

The widow, however lamented that all those efforts of hers and the entire project have just been shattered by Ann, whom she said, came all the way from her husband’s house, with the thugs, to perpetrate such evil against her.

While stressing that she didn’t do anything wrong to the sister-in-law nor have knowledge of any issues or discord with her, to have deserved such unjust treatment; Mrs. Adinnu, who is still mourning her late husband, opined that it was the anger that she escaped assassination that midnight that made the people to resort to destroying her property.

The widow, who said she is a bonafide indigene of Osumenyi and also married to the town, further stressed that she has five children (comprising 4 males and 1 female) for her late husband, and wondered why anyone should treat her with such disdain and unprovoked attack.

The viral video also shows the destroyed property and some spectators who went to witness the scene, even as the widow continually lamented and called for intervention as the video shows round the entire premises and the damages caused by the perpetrators.

Watch the video below: