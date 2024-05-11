New NOCEN Provost Urges Matriculating Students To Report Maltreatment from Staff or Students

By Uzo Ugwunze

The newly appointed Nwafor Orizu College of Education Nsugbe(NOCEN) Provost, Dr. Justina Anyadiegwu has encouraged newly admitted students to report any case of maltreatment from any member of staff or from fellow students.

Delivering her address at the occasion of the 27th cum 43rd combined matriculation for Nigeria Certificate of Education(NCE)and Bachelor of Education(B. Ed) students of 2023/2024 session which held at the College Arena, Nsugbe, Anambra East LGA, Dr. Anyadiegwu after congratulating the matriculating students said that phone lines and email address would be provided with utmost confidentiality to report any form of maltreatment.

“To make our college responsive and not to hinder accessibility to the management of the school, we shall be making available Whatsapp phone lines and email addresses where students can send what they feel about the school.

“Report any maltreatment from any member of staff or from fellow students. You can also send in suggestions of any innovation that could be useful to the college. The confidentiality of the senders will be guaranteed as the process shall be managed by the Office of the Provost.

” It is important to stress that cultism of any sort is forbidden in this college. You are expected at all times to be law abiding citizens. Law enforcement agents shall arrest and prosecute anyone who forms or joins any outlawed organization or society or breaks the law.

“Be mindful of negative peer pressure and influence; and strive to be good ambassadors of your family and this institution always. Take your lectures seriously and aspire to the zenith. Let excellence be your watchword at all times”, Anyadiegwu said.

Moreover, Dr. Justina Anyadiegwu further expressed her profound gratitude to the Executive Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State for appointing her as NOCEN provost pledging to do her best as regards management of staff and students of the college in tandem with the Solution Agenda.

According to the Vice Chancellor, University of Nigeria, Prof. Charles Arizechukwu Igwe ably represented by Dean Faculty of Education, UNN, Prof Joachim Omeje, the Office of the Dean Students Affairs is always open to address all your concerns and complaints.

“I therefore woo all our matriculants to carefully read the regulations and follow the procedures accordingly. All forms of cultism, exam malpractices, use of narcotics and other vices are not tolerated in this institution. Defaulters will be severely dealt with, therefore enjoy your freedom responsibly,” he said

In her remarks, the Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh represented by the Director, Higher Education, Mrs Oyibo Alor after congratulating the new intakes tasked them to strive to become Teachers with difference, disciplined and focused in pursuit of excellence.

“Prof. Chukwuma Soludo a youth friendly Governor has invested so much in the educational sector and is willing to support the NOCEN to enable the college give out the best for the students as they learn the teaching profesiom including leadership and entrepreneurial skills,” she said.

Highlights of the event include Presentation and Admission of Matriculating students, Declaration of Loyalty, Matric Songs and cultural dances, Academic Procession and Recession.