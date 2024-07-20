Tension In UNIZik As 3 Truck Load Of Soldiers Storm Campus To Unseat Acting VC Ikechebelu

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The Campus of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka was greeted with tension Saturday morning when three truck load of soldiers stormed the area in a bid to removing the Acting Vice Chancellor of the Institution Prof Jeo Ikechebelu.

At the expiration of the tenure of the former Vice Chancellor Prof Charles Okechukwu Esimone Prof kechebelu had two months ago been named the acting Vice Chancellor of the university.

It was alleged that Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe had convened an emergency meeting of the council, intimating of the plan to remove Ikechebelu as Vice Chancellor.

A memo from the university which was made available to reporters stated that two professors of the university have been scheduled to replace Ikechebelu.

The professors are: Professor Carol Arinze-Umeobi and Professor F. J. C. Odibo.

It was learnt that the Mbadiwe led council had empowered a few professors in the university to hold the Senate meeting, and had penciled down the two professors, with the aim of removing Ikechebelu.

The memo read: “RESOLUTION OF THE EMERGENCY MEETING OF SENATE HELD ON 19™ JULY, 2024 AT THE UNIVERSITY AUDITORIUM

“In response to the memo by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, titled “RE: APPOINTMENT OF ACTING VICE-CHANCELLOR” dated July 11, 2024, requesting the Secretary to Council to convey to the Senate the directive of the Governing Council to nominate and furnish the Council with the names of two (2) former Deputy Vice-Chancellors who are above 66 years but below 70 years for consideration for appointment to the position of Acting Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, the Senate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, in the Emergency Meeting of this day, Friday, July 19, 2024 nominated the following as the only two qualified candidates for Council consideration:

“(1) Professor Carol Arinze-Umeobi Date of birth: 7″ July, 1957 Retirement Date: 7” July, 2027

“(2) Professor F. J. C. Odibo Date of birth: 13 April, 1955 Retirement Date 13″ April, 2025,”

As at the time of filing this report, the entire administration building of the university has been militarized, as soldiers have overrun the space.

As at the time of this report, members of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), have also mobilized in their numbers, in solidarity of the acting Vice Chancellor, Ikechebelu, who they adjudged as having integrity performing creditably since his appointment