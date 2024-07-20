Cheers As Soludo Dances “Buga” in Onitsha, Flags Off Distribution of 1,040,000 Economic Trees’ Seedlings (video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a scene gathering on Saturday, July 20, as the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo thrilled the crowd with his dancing step of ‘Buga’ song during an official function in Onitsha, the commercial city of the State.

Tagged the “Good Olden Days Are Back”, the event, which held at the Achebe Stadium, Fegge Onitsha, marked the official launching of the 2024 distribution of one million, forty thousand (1,040,000) economic trees’ seedlings to the people of the State by the Governor.

It would be recalled that the Governor had pledged to be distributing over one million economic trees’ seedlings annually to Ndị Anambra in his vision for agricultural revolution, as well as environmental and economic sustainability in the state.

Speaking at the well-attended event, Governor Soludo said the initiative signifies history making, acceleration of revolution, and signposting of one of the silver bullets earlier used to drive the society to almost zero poverty, drive sustainable empowerment, new industrial ecosystem, wealth creation, and sustainable environment; yet, without leaving anyone behind.

The Governor, who said the state is on the rise as the Light of the Nation, explained that the initiative targets planting of over 10 million seedlings in Anambra state over the next few years, adding that those economic trees would become Anambra’s oil in the short run, and yield other multifaceted and multi-sectoral benefits for the state and her people on the long run.

While noting that Anambra is the second smallest state in landmass in Nigeria after Lagos, as well as the gully erosion capital of the world, with over one thousand active erosion sites in different parts of the State; the Governor emphasized that erosion gully is the key existential threat to the state.

He, therefore, stressed the need consistent and massive plant trees, both to curtail and to reclaim the lands being taken over by erosion gully menace; as well as to make Anambra the green capital of the world, with enhanced/natural vegetation, among other numerous environmental, health, and economic gains to be reaped from it.

Giving a highlight of what his administration has achieved so far in its five pillars of development and the progresses being made, the Governor commended Ndị Anambra for their support, even as he also charged every household to join hands in the tree planting campaign, as it would be both to their own benefit, that of the State and that of the society at large.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Forster Ifejiofor, described the event as auspicious, given that it is coming at the time when the people need it most, given the food scarcity and hard economic realities in the country at the moment.

He described Soludo as a rare mixture of brain and heart, adding that the Governor is always preoccupied with thoughts and beautiful initiatives about how to elevate every Onye Anambra to be free, prosperous and progressive , which, he said, is one of the reasons behind the agricultural revolution that has sparked off in the state.

“He is always focused and believes in initiative that will benefit and strengthen even the weakest members of the society,” the Commissioner said.

Also speaking, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security in Nigeria, Senator Abubakar, represented by the State Director of the Ministry in Anambra State, Mr. Arthur Mbuba, attested that Anambra State has been witnessing massive agricultural transformation since the inception of the Soludo Administration.

While recalling the time past and pre-oil economy in Nigeria when agriculture was the main stem of Nigeria’s economy, Mr. Mbuba commended Governor Soludo for his efforts and the giant strides taken so far towards restoring and resuscitating the good olden days of agric-based economy in the state; even as he urged other states to borrow a leaf from Anambra.

He also recounted the various initiatives rolled out by the federal government to support the farmers in Anambra State and other parts of the country, including the recent distribution of fertilizers to the farmers, as well as the still-ongoing National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agro-pocket (NAGs-AP), which, he said, about 2,580 farmers in Anambra State have been selected to benefit from.

Also present at the event were the Deputy Governor of the State, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim; the National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa; members of the State Executive Council and other top government functionaries; community leaders, religious leaders, youths, students, members of different support groups, among other members of the public.

The well-attended event also featured a playlet on the benefits of agriculture; inspection of the assembled seedlings by the Governor and his entourage; as well as the collection of the seedlings by the participants who graced the occasion.

The breakdown of the economic trees’ seedlings to be distributed this year is 700,000 oil palm; 200,000 bread fruits (ụkwa); 50,000 bitter kola (akị ilu/ugoro); 50,000 kola nuts (ọjị); and 40,000 pawpaw (unere ezi).

Watch the video below: