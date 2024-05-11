8.4 C
New York
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Search
Subscribe

EFCC Arrests 26 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Port Harcourt

Crime
EFCC Arrests 26 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Port Harcourt
EFCC Arrests 26 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Port Harcourt

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 26 (twenty six) suspected internet fraudsters on May 6 & May 9, 2024 at the Nigeria Television Authority, NTA and Choba axes of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

EFCC Arrests 26 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Port Harcourt

They were arrested following credible intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet-related activities.

Items recovered from them are different brands of phones, laptops and six exotic cars

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
EFCC Reiterates Commitment to Tackling Illegal Mining Activities in Kwara

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Fire Guts Residential Building in Anambra (Photos)

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports