Soludo’s Administration Is Youth-friendly, Technology-oriented — Ibezim

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The incumbent administration of the Anambra State government under Governor Chukwuma Soludo has been described as one that is technology-oriented and youth-friendly, judging by its various programs and operational methods.

The Deputy Governor of the State, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, disclosed this while addressing participants at the just-concluded 2024 Social Media Festival (SMFEST), where he represented his principal, Mr. Governor.

The event, which held over the weekend in Awka, the capital city of the State, aimed to teach the audience (who’re mostly youths) how to leverage the power of technology, social media, and innovation to advance their businesses, brands, and causes, by providing ideas, exposure, and insights that help people and businesses understand how to explore all the advantages of digitalization.

Speaking at the occasion, Deputy Governor Ibezim said Governor Soludo loves the youth, which made him build his governance around the youths who have the pride of place in his administration.

While appreciating the organizers of the event for the initiative, and the participants for their interest and commitment; the Dr. Ibezim, also expressed interest to have the next edition of the global annual conference (SMFEST 2025) held in Awka, as, according to him, the Soludo Administration has uncommon interest in technology and anything that will positively impact the youths, Ndị Anambra, and the society at large.

“I know this program is all about leveraging on social media to make a worthy living. In Anambra, we talk about everything technology. Technology everywhere!

“I always described my Governor as a high-tech man, because he has shown much interest in technology and digitalization,” he said.

He stressed that the present administration in the state is technology-oriented, with many things being digitalized, adding that anyone who does not join or key into the moving train of technology would be left behind.

Referencing the past era of 2go Application, the Deputy Governor explained that technology is progressive and advancing in nature. He further urged the people to join the progressive train and make the best out of it while also using it to help themselves and their society; as, according to him, God who created man also gave him everything he needed to succeed, which, he said regrettably, only few utilize today, while others keep praying endlessly for miracle and manner from heaven, without knowing that the answer to their prayers is already given to them and lie there with them, both in their phones and other gadgets they use daily.

Dr. Ibezim, who highlighted some of the programs so far held, and the achievements so far recorded in the technology sector and digital world by the Soludo Administration in the state, further assured that his government would not relent in supporting such programs, innovations and initiatives that do not only expose the youths to the digital opportunities and advantages, but also divert their attention from crime and negativity to positivity.

Also present at the digital awakening event were the State Commissioner for Industry, Mr. Christian Udechukwu; the Special Adviser to the Governor on Innovation and Business Incubation, Ms. Chinwe Okoli; the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA), Mr. Odili Ujubuoṅu, among others.