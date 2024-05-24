LG, Chieftaincy Commissioner Emele Expresses Happiness Over The Return Of Peace In Imo State

From Joshua Chibuzom

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs,Chief Mrs. Rubby Emele(Odi uko n’ mba) has commended the Imo State Council of Town Unions President-Generals for the crucial roles played during 11th November,2023 governorship election that brought back Senator Hope Uzodimma as the Executive Governor of Imo State.

Speaking during the PGs solidarity visit to her on Thursday 23rd May,2024 at State Secretariat Complex,Owerri,Chief Mrs. Emele expressed happiness over the return of peace in Imo Communities urging PGs to continue remain agents of peace in their various localities.

She thanked them for identifying with her promising to continue working with them so as to deliver the policies of the present 3R Government in Imo State.

Earlier, the President of Imo State Council of Town Unions President-Generals,Hon. Kingsley Chigozie Omuruka described Town Unions as the 4th tier of government.

Hon. Omuruka recounted sacrifices they have made to ensure that peace returns in Imo Communities.

Omuruka who is also the President-General of Obile Autonomous Community and President of All President-Generals of Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area noted that the aim of the solidarity visit was to congratulate Chief Emele on her re-appointment as the Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Commissioner as well as expressing confidence in Governor Hope Uzodimma for bringing her back to continue her good works in that Ministry.

Hear him,”we have come to share in her joy. Her re-appointment is very significant to Imo people. She is a peace loving woman. A virtues woman. A woman of honour and dignity. We thank Governor Hope Uzodimma for reappointing her. The PGs of the 658 Autonomous Communities in Imo State are happy with her. This solidarity visit formed part of our major resolutions during our last meeting. We are loyal to the present Government of Imo State led by Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma”.

“We have been on ground in our various communities. We are the eye of the Governor in our communities. Take cognizance of what has been happening in Imo State at the recent time,and you will observe that the pressure is coming down. The PGs are working tirelessly to ensure that communities are peaceful because I charged them with that responsibility. And we are ready to partner Government to finally end insecurity in Imo State. If the communities are peaceful,the State is already peaceful. And that would make the Governor ‘s work more easier”,he added.

Those present during the solidarity visit were;Odoemenam Joseph (Ehime Mbano LGA POP),Hon. Chief Loveday Iwuanyanwu(Ihitte Uboma LGA POP),Rev. O. Okechukwu Okechukwu(Onuimo LGA POP),Nze Placidius N. Eberendu(Aboh Mbaise LGA POP),Dr. Emma K. Ishiagu (Owerri North LGA POP), Engr. Ihenegbu N. Ambrose (Mbaitoli LGA POP),Chief Kyrian Igwebuike(Oguta LGA POP), Chief Emmanuel Metu(Oru West LGA POP) and Fidelis Akamere(Isu LGA POP)”.