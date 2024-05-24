‘I won’t Vacate Office On June 16, If You Are Strong, Show Your Face’ -Rivers LG Chairman Dares Fubara

The Chairman, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Dr Samuel Nwanosike, has dared governor Siminalayi Fubara, saying he will not vacate his office at the end of his tenure on June 16.

Nwanosike directly addressed the state governor in a video, stating his intention to remain in office beyond the stipulated date.

He cited an extension of tenure by state lawmakers under the leadership of Martin Amaghule as justification due to the state government’s failure to conduct local government elections.

Nwanosike asserted that he would continue in his role and warned that the people of Ikwerre LG would resist any attempt to remove him from office.

He declared, “Let them come and try to remove me if they dare. The countdown begins—23 more days to go.”

He added, “Who are you to say Martins Amaewhule is not the Rivers House of Assembly Speaker? If Amaewhule says that because the governor of Rivers State failed in his duty to conduct local government elections.

“And that, I, Dr Nwanosike Samuel, whose tenure by the oath of office I took and the certificate of return I was issued when I contested my second tenure election should remain in office. So shall we remain in the office in Rivers State!

“We are sending a message to those who are threatening them to wear their jeans – do like this, don’t do like that. We don’t wear jeans in Ikwere local government. We wear white, we tie wrapper we wear Ogbakata. Come and disobey the law, we will wait for you. The law of Nigeria is the law passed by Martin Amaewhule. If dem born you well, show your face. Thank you.”