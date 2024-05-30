8.4 C
Biafra Day: Panic In South East, As Gunmen Injure Residents, Goods Worth Millions Of Naira Lost Enugu Market

S/East

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

Suspected gunmen have attacked Nkwo Ibagwa market in the Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, injuring scores of people and destroying goods reportedly worth millions of naira.

The hoodlums, on Wednesday, also burnt at least two commercial buses and two tricycles.

It was gathered that the gunmen who were allegedly enforcing sit-at-home order in commemoration of Biafra Heroes Day slated for today, May 30, unleashed the mayhem on hapless traders at the market, destroying their wares and burning any vehicle in sight.

Charred remains of vehicles and tricycles loaded with goods were seen at different parts of the market.

The development has put fear in the residents and traders who have been counting their losses since the incident.

Meanwhile, there is palpable tension in the Enugu metropolis as military checkpoints have been mounted on major streets and roads.

Armoured Personnel Carriers were also stationed at strategic areas.

Soldiers are searching vehicles, especially SUVs and posh cars.

It was also observed that the military had deployed Armoured Personnel Carriers to Emene, Eke-obinagu, Abakpa Junction, Trans-Ekulu, Garriki, Holy Ghost, Ogui Junction, and New Heaven Junction among other strategic locations to reassure residents of the state that no harm would come to them if they disregard the sit-at-home order given by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Meanwhile, efforts to speak with the Enugu State Command Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe for comments regarding the incident at Igbo-Eze failed and he did not answer his calls.

