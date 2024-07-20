Confusion Deepens As UNIZik Gets Two VCs

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

There is confusion in the leadership of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka following the emergence of Prof Arinze Umobi and Vice Chancellor of the Institution while the Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Joe Ikechebelu still lays claim to the same position.

While the Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe read a letter on the appointment of Umobi as the Acting Vice Chancellor the Acting Registrar of the University Rev Samuel N Ufoh in a release contended that the meeting of the Governing Council ended without any decisions adding that the Prof Joe Ikechebelu remans the Acting Vice Chancellor of the Institution.

According to Ufoh , in the meeting which the Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe presented a resolution which he claimed that twenty four members of the University Senate in attendance signed the letter of appointment of Umobi.

Continuing Ufoh noted that the purpoted letter was signed by Prof Stan Udedi as Chairman and Prof Eric Ofoede as Secretary which the internal members of the Senate objected to it

This objections led to the Pro Chancellor Mbadiwe and members of the Senate walking out on the meeting adding that the meeting ended inconclusive insisting that the status quo remains meaning that Prof Joe Ikechebelu remans the Acting Vice Chancellor until the meeting of the Senate on the 24th of July this year.

But in a letter of appointment signed by Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe it confirmed the appointment of Prof Arinze Umobi as the Acting Vice Chancellor.

The letter read thus;

“I am pleased to inform you that in accordance with the provisions of Section 4 of First Schedule, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Act CAP 139, LFN 2004 as amended by the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amended) Act 2007, the Governing Council has approved your appointment as Acting Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka on recommendation of the University Senate. “

“Your appointment is for a period not later than six (6) months, effective Monday, July 22, 2024. The terms and conditions of your appointmeni are as approved by the Federal Government for all Federal Universities”

– “On behalf of the Governing Council, 1 extend our warmest congratulations on your appointment. We have full confidence in your ubility to lead our esteemed institution during this period and wish you great success in this rule”

“Please note that a copy of this letter is being fervurded to the Honourable Minister of Education for the information of the Visitors to the University”

“Once again, congratulations on your appointment”

Vfessee simmanales cose

Efforts to reach Prof Joe Ikechebelu proved abortive as at the time of this report.