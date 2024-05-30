8.4 C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Biafra Day: Soldiers Killed In Abia, As Southeast Residents Observe IPOB Sit-at-home Order

Christmas : IPOB Issues Security Alert For Travellers Going To Anambra, Imo
One of IPOB Rallies in the South East

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

Two soldiers have been reportedly killed by unknown gunmen enforcing the sit-at-home order on Thursday.

 

The military men were attacked at Obikabia junction in Aba, Abia State, by over 15 masked gunmen who also set their patrol van on fire.

 

A trending video shows the assailants shooting sporadically before setting the military van ablaze.

 

One soldier later emerged, with a voice accompanying the video lamenting that “it’s like he is the only one that survived; others have been killed.”

 

The gunmen operated with an SUV jeep and a Sienna.

 

The Abia State Police Command and the Military have not spoken on the reported incident as of the time of filing this report.

South-East is under lockdown following the declaration of sit-at-home by Biafra agitators in honour of those who died during the Civil war.

 

Our correspondents reports that the majority of the residents are indoors for fear of being attacked by non-state actors.

 

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had warned residents of the South East to observe a sit-at-home on May 30 for the remembrance of the fallen Biafran heros and heroines.

