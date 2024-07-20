8.4 C
New York
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Anambra Targets Production Of 10 Million Economic Trees As 326 wards Gets 2,040, 000 Seedlings

S/East
Green Project Initiative: Bauchi ACReSAL to conducts feasibility studies on Tree Planting

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

In the next coming five years a total of 10 million economic trees would would be produced in Anambra state to boost the economy of the area through agricultural revolution.

To this end the Anambra state government is poised towards transforming the state economy from being over dependant in crude oil to agriculture .

According to Gov Charles Soludo at the 2024 Distribution Of 1,040,000 Economic Trees Seedlings To Anambra People;

“By the next four years every house hold in Anambra state would be permanently be out of poverty and this issue of food scarcity would have become a thing of the past ”

“With this afro allied revolution Anambra state would become the new center for agro economy in the he Nigeria and enough for export ”

READ ALSO  Ojukwu varsity, Robotic firm sign partnership agreement to educate students on artificial intelligence, Robotics

“We are going to distribute another one million seedlings every year until we get to 10 million by the next four years and we are encouraging all educational institutions including churches primary schools to turn their respective environment to be protected and keep the soil fro from environmental degradation”

This is coming as a total of 20 40,000 Million have so far been shared to the 326 electoral wards in the state.

According to the Commissioner for Agriculture Dr Forster Ihejoofor at the occasion;

“”Last year we distributed 1,130,000 seedlings and this year we are distributing 1,040,000 seedlings and this year bringing the figure to2,040,000 combination of seedlings across the 326 electoral wards in the state”

READ ALSO  2nd Reading: Three Imo LGAs Included In Bill For Creation Of Etiti State

“This gesture is apt , especially this time the African Development Bank ADB’s Food and Agricultural Programme targets the creation of four hundred thousand jobs in the country ”

“In this agricultural sub – sector alone , thousands of Anambra youths could be gainfully employed, with the exploits of late Chief Micheal Okpara fully replicated” he said.

“A breakdown of the figure indicates Oil Palm 700,000, Bread fruits (Ukwa) 200,000, Bitter Kol (Aku Ilu )50,000, Kola Nuts (Orji) 50,000, Paw paw, 40,000”

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Kenya’s Ruto announces partial cabinet amid mass protests
Next article
Tension In UNIZik As 3 Truck Load Of Soldiers Storm Campus To Unseat Acting VC Ikechebelu

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Missing Anambra monarch: Court adjourns charge against suspected abductors to July 23, September 20

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.