Anambra Targets Production Of 10 Million Economic Trees As 326 wards Gets 2,040, 000 Seedlings

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

In the next coming five years a total of 10 million economic trees would would be produced in Anambra state to boost the economy of the area through agricultural revolution.

To this end the Anambra state government is poised towards transforming the state economy from being over dependant in crude oil to agriculture .

According to Gov Charles Soludo at the 2024 Distribution Of 1,040,000 Economic Trees Seedlings To Anambra People;

“By the next four years every house hold in Anambra state would be permanently be out of poverty and this issue of food scarcity would have become a thing of the past ”

“With this afro allied revolution Anambra state would become the new center for agro economy in the he Nigeria and enough for export ”

“We are going to distribute another one million seedlings every year until we get to 10 million by the next four years and we are encouraging all educational institutions including churches primary schools to turn their respective environment to be protected and keep the soil fro from environmental degradation”

This is coming as a total of 20 40,000 Million have so far been shared to the 326 electoral wards in the state.

According to the Commissioner for Agriculture Dr Forster Ihejoofor at the occasion;

“”Last year we distributed 1,130,000 seedlings and this year we are distributing 1,040,000 seedlings and this year bringing the figure to2,040,000 combination of seedlings across the 326 electoral wards in the state”

“This gesture is apt , especially this time the African Development Bank ADB’s Food and Agricultural Programme targets the creation of four hundred thousand jobs in the country ”

“In this agricultural sub – sector alone , thousands of Anambra youths could be gainfully employed, with the exploits of late Chief Micheal Okpara fully replicated” he said.

“A breakdown of the figure indicates Oil Palm 700,000, Bread fruits (Ukwa) 200,000, Bitter Kol (Aku Ilu )50,000, Kola Nuts (Orji) 50,000, Paw paw, 40,000”