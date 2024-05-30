Soludo’s Wife Now the Patroness of Nigerian Hunters

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Mrs. Nonye Soludo, the wife of Anambra State Governor, has been conferred with a new honour as the National Patroness of the Nigerian Hunter and Forest Security Services (NHFSS).

The honour was conferred on Wednesday when a national delegation of the association visited her in Awka, the State capital, making her the only First Lady in the country to have been conferred with such honour.

Announcing this on her official social media page, Mrs. Soludo described the honour as special and a proof that her little efforts are being and appreciated.

She wrote: “I’m super pleased to have been honoured today as the National Patroness of Nigerian Hunter and Forest Security Services (NHFSS), in recognition of our contributions to the fight against crimes against women and children in Anambra State.

“This honour is so special to me, not as the only First Lady to have received it. But because it shows that our little steps are seen and appreciated here and elsewhere.

“I’m impressed by what NHFSS stands for; especially its hands-on approach to tackling all forms of crimes around our forests. Our work relationship is mutual: tackling drug use among women and children, promoting agriculture and economic sufficiency.

“There’s a lot that we’ve planned to do together with this ambitious group. In the end, the goal is to explore opportunities that bring good results for our people.”

More photos: