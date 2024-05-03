APGA Stalwart Sues Anambra Govt Over His Removal as Market Leader, Seeks Reinstatement

By Polycarp Ifeanyi, Onitsha

A chieftain of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and duly elected President-General of the Bridge-Head Traders Association Onitsha, Anambra State, Mr. Sunday Obinze who was removed at the inception of Governor Soludo’s administration has dragged Anambra State Government to Court, for his removal as the Market’s Leader.

In the originating suit, with suit No. 0/250/2023 which came up for hearing Thursday May 2, 2024, Obinze, popularly called Ogwuego, prayed the Court to order for the dissolution of Hon. Chinedu Ezekwike-led Caretaker Committee who is the fifth defendant in the case.

Obinze also asked that he should be reinstated as the President-General of Bridgehead Market Traders Association Onitsha to serve out his tenure.

He also requested the court to make an order restraining the defendants, their heirs, assigns, privies, agents, and, or any person acting or taking instructions from them to disturb, harass or interefere in his duties and functions as the elected President -General of the Market.

In the originating summon filed by C.I. Okoye, of Iloegbune Okoye Chambers also has the State Attorney General, Barr. Samuel Ikeh, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Chief Evarist Ubah, Special Adviser to the Governor on Market as defendants.

In the suit No. 0/250/2023, Obinze’s lawyer wants the court to determine whether the 1st to 4th defendants as non-members of Bridge-Head Market have the right to interfere in the internal affairs of the Market among other questions they want the Court to resolve.

When the case came up before Justice T.U. Oguji of the Anambra State High Court sitting in Onitsha Court 2, it was adjourned till July 18, 2024 to allow the plaintiff counsel to study the defendants’ replies which he received in the same morning of the hearing.

Justice Oguji also directed that Ezekwike, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Bridge-Head Traders Association be served with the summons.

Recall that Obinze was removed as elected President-general of Bridge-Head Traders Association after 30 markets were unilaterally dissolved by Soludo’s former Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Dr. Obinna Ngonnadi even when the tenure of the Executives had not elapsed.

They traders followed all due process of conducting the election including approval for the election to be conducted by the Market from the Ministry of Trade and Commerce.

Equally, the date of the election and recognition of the elected executives members of the Market held on August 26, 2021 for the second tenure of four years tenure was endorsed by the State Government.