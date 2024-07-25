Anambra Citizens in Germany Thrill the World with Their Masquerade At Munich Immigrants Cultural Festival

By Odogwu Emeka Odogwu

Representatives of the Assembly of Anambra State Indigenes have thrilled the world stage at Munich, Germany during the 2024 Immigrants cultural festival recently.

The cultural festival featured countries from Europe, Asia and Africa, even as Anambra state was the only State that represented Nigeria.

It was a cultural festival organised by the immigrants office i.e the office that coordinates all the foreign countries in the Munich Municipal council.

Speaking on the event to this reporter, the Chairman Emeritus of the Assembly of Anambra State Indigenes in Munich Municipal Council, Bavaria, Germany, Nze Ebuka Ifeacho, popularly known as Ozomma-Omemma Enugwu-Ukwu na Umunri, described culture as a unifying and entertaining factor among races.

Nze Ifeacho informed that Anambra indigenes abroad in particular and Ndigbo in general are promoters of Nigeria culture and tradition in solidarity with other tribes in Yoruba and Hausa outside Nigeria, while families in Nigeria distort such courtesies at home.

He informed that the cultural festival was organised by the immigrants office, coordinating all the foreign countries in the Munich Municipal council, Bavaria, Germany.

He encouraged Ndigbo to be proud of their culture and tradition anywhere they find themselves across the globe, and even in their home country, Nigeria, as culture stands a people out.