Property Destroyed, As Fire Guts Popular Company in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Fire has gutted a section of the E. A. Agro Oil Industries Ltd., Okpoko, in Anambra State.

The outbreak, which occurred on Thursday, May 2, was said to have badly affected some parts of the company before it was battled off by the officers of the Anambra State Fire Service.

Confirming the outbreak in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, the Anambra State Fire Chief, Engr. Chukwudi Emmanuel Chiketa, said the agency received a call at about 0810hours on Thursday about the inferno.

“The Anambra gallant Firemen were immediately deployed to the scene of fire, and it was contained,” he said.

While noting that the firefighters left the scene at about 1115hours after putting off the fire, Engr. Chiketa, further explained that no life was lost in the incident, adding that the cause of the outbreak is also yet to be ascertained.

“Please, be safety conscious because fire kills,” he advised.

Although, the reporter, Izunna Okafor, could not reach the Management of the Company as at the time of filing this report to ascertain the extent of the damage caused by the fire; photos from the fire scene show that some property and parts of the company were badly affected by the inferno.

