Ndị Awka Pass Vote of Confidence on Soludo, Say Capital City Rapidly Developing under Him

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a moment of panegyrics and encomiums in Awka, the capital city of Anambra State, on Wednesday, as indigenes of the community expressed their happiness and heartfelt appreciation for what they described as the transformative efforts of the Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led administration in the capital city and other parts of the State.

The indigenes, comprising stakeholders and distinguished sons of the soil, showered the eulogies after inspecting some of the capital projects springing up in different parts of the city, including the Solution Fun City, the new Government House, Governor’s and Deputy Governor’s Lodges and the Judges Quarters, all being constructed at the same time by the Soludo Administration, among other capital-intensive projects.

The hours-long inspection began at the Solution Fun City, where the Contractor toured the team round the site to give an overview of the project and the various segments and facilities being constructed therein, including, cinema, utility building, fairy wheels, tower, swimming pools, administrative and ticketing building, gate house, among others.

The team, led by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA), Hon. Ossy Onuko, thereafter, landed at the project site of the new Government House, Governor’s Lodge and others, where they were received by the Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Pauly Onyeka, who also toured them round the site and provided explanations on the various parts and progress of the project.

In an interview with newsmen after touring the sites, a top stakeholder in Awka and former Senator representing the Anambra Central Senatorial Zone in the National Assembly, Senator Ben Obi, expressed his amazement on the quantity and quality of capital projects being executed by the Soludo Administration, especially in the capital city.

According to him, he had never requested or lobbied Governor Soludo to carry out one project or the other in the capital city, but he has turned out to be the Governor who has shown most concern and also invested most in the general development and transformation of Awka to a befitting status of capital city, much more than all his predecessors in the history of the State, whom he revealed that he severally wrote to during their tenures, requesting them to execute one developmental project or the other in the capital city, all to no avail.

The former Senator, however attested and expressed his gladness that Awka is now wearing a new look and rapidly developing further under the Soludo Administration. He also complained that Governor Soludo’s achievements are underreported by his Press Secretary, whom, he said, is not telling the people the story, wondering why it should be so.

His words: “Governor Charles Soludo is running the State rapidly. Everywhere you go, you will see the impacts of his government.

“Just this afternoon, we were saying to the Chief Press Secretary: Why are people not telling the story? Why is the story of Soludo not being told? I can say for sure that by the time he completes his four years, Awka will be the best-built capital city in the Southeast. And I keep asking myself, where is all this money coming from? We are indeed amazed at what we saw and I hope to see Mr. Governor to shake hands with him for the marvelous work he is doing.”

Contributing, another stakeholder from Awka, Prof. A.U. Nonyelu, while also expressing his delight with the performance of the Governor and his developmental efforts across the state, especially in the capital city, also attested that Ndị Awka and Ndị Anambra at large are beginning to witness and experience more transformation in different sectors under Governor Soludo, than they had ever seen before.

While commending the Governor on behalf of Ndị Awka, the university don also expressed his surprise that the Governor is carrying out these projects without borrowing a dime, while also assuring him of continuous support to his administration to achieve the Awka of his dream and realize his general vision for the state.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Onyeka; and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA), Hon. Onuko, also recounted other various developmental projects, social-oriented and empowerment programs the Governor has so far carried out in different sectors and those he is still currently executing, despite the economic situation of the country; even as they described him as a prudent resource manager and a man who walks his talks.

Further describing the Governor as a man who likes to take up challenging tasks for the betterment of Ndị Anambra, the duo also gave an overview of the Governor’s vision for Awka 2.0, and Onitsha 2.0, while equally urging Ndị Anambra to keep supporting the Governor, as more still lies ahead in wait for them under Soludo.

Also present during the inspection were the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra State Waste Management Agency (ASWAMA), Sir Mike Ozoemena; the Traditional Ruler of Ogbunka community, H.R.H., Igwe Johnmark Anyaoha, among other stakeholders from within and outside the capital city.

More photos from the inspection tour: