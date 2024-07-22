We Wonder Why Anyone Would Want to Contest Governorship Election with Soludo — DMA

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Members of the Divine Mandate Actualization (DMA) have said the second tenure of the incumbent Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, is sacrosanct and non-negotiable.

The group stated this when they visited the State Commissioner for Works, Engr. Ifeanyi Okoma, during which they also deliberated on the infrastructural developmental strides of the Soludo Administration.

Speaking during interaction with the Commissioner, the Coordinator of the support group Hon. Emmanuel Idemili, expressed the group’s delight with the good works of the Governor, describing him as one of the best things to have happened to Ndị Anambra.

According to him, Governor Soludo has proven to be an exceptional leader who understands the job Ndị Anambra employed him to do, judging by his various achievements in just two years in office, which he said have already surpassed those of his predecessors.

He further wondered why people are even coming out to contest or drag the position with him in next guber election season in the state, despite seeing and benefiting from the various good works he has done for the people of the State within such a short period of time.

Hon. Idemili, on behalf of the group, however, declared that Governor Soludo’s second tenure is sacrosanct and non-negotiable, assuring that he must return and complete the good works he has started for Ndị Anambra.

Earlier speaking, the State Commissioner for Works, Engr. Okoma, highlighted some the various infrastructural projects and developmental efforts of the Soludo Administration, noting that the Governor also constructs, at least, ten kilometers of road every month.

He Specifically recounted how areas such as Okpoko and Ochanja have witnessed significant transformations, with the residents now taking a breath of life, as well as Ndị Anambra in different parts of the State, who are all enjoying their own favourable share of the Soludo Effects and general dividends of democracy.

Commissioner Okoma further called on the people of the State to continue to give their unalloyed support to the Governor to continue the magic he is performing in the State.