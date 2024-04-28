Uzodimma Move To Abolish Imo Polytechnics Campuses Except One In His Omuma Home-town

Signs indicate that under Governor Senator Hope Uzodimma’s leadership, the Imo State government is considering consolidating the Imo State Polytechnic into a single-location campus, potentially situated in his hometown of Omuma.

Originally established in 2007 with a campus in Umuagwo Ohaji, the Imo State Polytechnic later adopted a multi-campus system under the administration of Owelle Rochas Okorocha, with additional campuses in Orlu, Ehime Mbano, and Amaimo for the Owerri zone. However, while campuses in Orlu and Okigwe zones were operational, the Owerri zone campus remained undeveloped until Uzodimma assumed office.

In a move seemingly aimed at relocating the Imo Poly to his native Omuma, Governor Uzodimma transferred the nuclear campus from Umuagwo Ohaji to Omuma and established a University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences (UAES), while retaining the Orlu and Ehime Mbano campuses.

Reports suggest a larger plan to abolish the Orlu and Ehime Mbano campuses, consolidating operations solely in Omuma. This initiative is reportedly championed by a lawmaker, with a proposed amendment to the Imo State Polytechnic Law number 15 of 2012 being considered by the Imo State House of Assembly.

The swift progression of the bill through first and second readings in the House indicates political maneuvering, with supporters suggesting that the goal is to centralize the Imo Poly’s operations for improved management efficiency.

However, achieving this vision may require amending the law to grant the governor the authority to designate Omuma as the sole location for the state-owned polytechnic. Advocates argue that a single-campus structure would streamline administrative processes and enhance operational effectiveness for the Imo Poly.