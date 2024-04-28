One Dies As Speeding Sienna Hits Spoilt Truck in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

At least one male adult has lost his life while one other got injured, as a speeding driver of a Sienna Bus rammed into a motionless faulty truck in Anambra State.

The fatal crash occured at about 8:26am on Sunday, April 28, along the Igbariam axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

Confirming this in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday, ARC Charles Iyiegbuniwe, Staff Officer, Public Education at the Anambra State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said the crash involved a Truck BENZ 1513 (with the Registration Number UKP381ZU) and a green Sienna of LIVETH VATTEN LTD (with the Registration number KRD429AG). He also said the crash involved a total of 10 persons, comprising 7 males, and 3 females.

According to him, eyewitness account revealed that the driver of the Seinna bus, one Mr. Rufus Chime, was approaching with speed without knowing that the truck ahead broke down; which, when he noticed it, he tried to swing off, but could not control the speed, hence, he hit the truck.

“Before the arrival of the FRSC rescue team, sympathizers had rushed the injured victim to the Toronto Hospital, while the dead person was taken to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital’s mortuary, in Amaku, Awka,” he explained.

Continuing, he said the Sector Commander, FRSC Anambra State Command, CC Adeoye Irelewuyi heartily sympathized with the family of the deceased, while also warning drivers to always endeavour to place caution triangle and reflective tape that will indicate signs of cautionary alert to other moving vehicles whenever their vehicle breaks down.

“He also buttressed that they should always reduce heavy loads than the vehicle and driver can control and always fix their vehicles to be road worthy. Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi explicitly advised that only way to kill fatality of crash is to drive in a controllable speed limit manner,” he concluded.