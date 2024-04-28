3,000 Members Resign As PDP Begins New Page Without Ihedioha In Imo

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Despite the significant departure of members, including Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the party’s leadership in the state is actively working to restore equilibrium and chart a path forward.

As part of these efforts, a meeting was convened at the party’s office during the week to assess recent developments and strategize for the future.

Following the removal of the state chairman, Chief Charles Ugwu, an interim chairman, Chidi Dike, has been appointed to lead the party in an acting capacity, aiming to stabilize its operations.

In response to the loss of members, the PDP in Imo has initiated efforts to identify replacements for state, zonal, and local government area (LGA) officers, who have resigned in large numbers.

To commence the process of rebuilding the party in the wake of mass resignations, interim appointments will be made for ward, LGA, zonal, and state officers until formal elections are held in August, coinciding with the national party’s electoral procedures.

Furthermore, the party is leveraging media platforms, including social media and e-communications channels, to counteract the impact of Ihedioha’s departure and reassure the public about the party’s stability.

Newly appointed party officials, such as Hon Bede Ojimmadu, the financial secretary, and Mrs Aguwamba Esther, Acting State Woman Leader, recently appeared on a radio station in Owerri to address concerns and emphasize that there is no reason for alarm.

The Patty’s focus is on rebuilding the party structure and mitigating the repercussions of the mass resignations, demonstrating a commitment to overcoming challenges and fostering unity within its ranks.

It could be recalled that over three thousand members of the party have resigned, opposing the decision of the NWC for appointing caretaker leadership in the State.

A source revealed to our correspondent that Chief Ihedioha and his co- Political travelers are moving to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) where they already secured a deal three months ago.

Meanwhile, another source from the Labour Party revealed that Ihedioha is leading his team to the LP for a serious opposition to APC in the State, in preparation for his 2027 Imo Governorship interest.

This recent Political permutations in Imo is said to have stalled the appointment of Ihedioha’s Loyalists, the likes of Opuruozor Collins, Ray Emeana, Greg Nwadike and others who supported Uzodimma during his second term election.