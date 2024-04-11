Soludo Moves to Tackle Govt House Erosion Gully, Awards Three New Contracts

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Government has moved to tackle the menace of erosion gully threatening the State Government House in Awka, with its many sites scattered around Agu Awka GRA, in the capital city of the State.

The move was undertaken by the Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led State Executive Council (ANSEC), which recently approved the award of contract for the erosion control project, to the tune of three hundred and fifty-two million, one hundred and six thousand, seven hundred and eighty-one naira, eighty-one kobo (N352,106,781. 81k).

According to a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Paul Nwosu, the contract, which was awarded to the CEFAC International Ltd, is expected to be completed in 24 weeks from the date of mobilization.

The statement noted that the contract was awarded after due consideration of the memo presented by the State Commissioner for Works, Engr. Ifeanyi Okoma, to ensure immediate control of the gully and reclamation of the erosion site, which it said, constitutes threats to the Government House and other buildings around the vicinity, while also endangering the lives of people living there.

The statement further added that the Soludo-led ANSEC also gave the go-ahead for additional work to be done on the 685m length of road which, if left unconstructed, will pose a great danger to the Isuofia-Nanka road about to be built as it would create more gully erosion. It added that the contract was awarded to the AG Vision Construction Ltd. to the tune of three hundred and ninety-three million, five hundred thousand naira (N393,500,000).

It equally revealed that the Executive Council moved to further enhance the aesthetics of the environment of the Anambra State House of Assembly, by awarding some more projects to be executed therein, to the tune of one hundred and eighty-four million, six hundred and fifty-six thousand, five hundred and one naira, twelve kobo (N184,656, 501.12k).

“In a bid to better secure the State House of Assembly which was recently renovated comprehensively to ensure that lawmakers work in a conducive environment, ANSEC equally approved that gate house, security post and perimeter fence should be emplaced, as well as the landscaping, to enhance the aesthetics of the environment.

“The external works will also include the asphalting of the roads, laying of kerbs in the House of Assembly Complex with a well-structured parking lot and dedicated green areas,” the statement partly read.

It further said that the job, which was awarded to the HEMEBS Construction Nigeria Ltd is expected to be completed within three months of mobilization.